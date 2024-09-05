AGL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.34%)
Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2024 06:19am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 159,197 tonnes of cargo comprising 106,825 tonnes of import cargo and 52,372 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hour ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 106,825 comprised of 73,186 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 10,598 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,538 tonnes of Dap & 15,503 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 52,372 comprised of 27,125 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 171 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 17,626 tonnes of Clinkers & 7,450 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Around, 09 ships, Cosco Philippines, Msc Suape VII, Ital Universo, Ever Envoy, Xin Lian Chang, Ji Hang 27, Xin Chang Shu, Ps Falcon & Sea Ambition berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, Seapan Oceania, Independent Spirit, Hafnia Excelsior, Kai Xuan 11, Mt Shalamar& Ian Hsailedfrom Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘Northern Jamboree’ left the port on Wednesday morning, while three more container ships, Maersk Cabo Verde, Neptune-J and DSI Pyxis were expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 112,274 tonnes, comprising 62,137 tonnes imports cargo and 50,137 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,006 Containers (1,432 TEUs Imports& 1,574 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Haj Mohammad, Pacific Tulip and Ullswater & four more ships, YC Azalea, MSC Mumbai VIII, MSC Suape and Maersk Nyassa scheduled to load/offload Cement, Coal, LPG, Palm oil and Container are expected to take berths at MW-2, MW-4, SSGC, LCT and QICT respectively on Wednesday 4th September, Meanwhile four more ships, CMA CGM Nabucco, Colombo Express, Wan Hai-316 and Maran Gas Asclepius with Container and LNG are due to arrive at port on Thursday 5th September, 2024.

