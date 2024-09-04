AGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
AIRLINK 143.89 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.81%)
BOP 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.31%)
DCL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4%)
DFML 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
DGKC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.25%)
FFBL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.07%)
FFL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
HUBC 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.88%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.17%)
KOSM 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.45%)
MLCF 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.29%)
NBP 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.54%)
OGDC 137.51 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.54%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.06%)
PPL 113.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.94%)
PRL 24.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
SEARL 57.74 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
TELE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.53%)
TOMCL 42.36 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.82%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.61%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 51.51 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.18%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.61%)
BR100 8,345 Increased By 67.3 (0.81%)
BR30 26,984 Increased By 286.5 (1.07%)
KSE100 78,835 Increased By 478.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 24,992 Increased By 172.9 (0.7%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Pakistan’s textile in a brave new world – Part 2

BR Research Published 04 Sep, 2024 09:22am

In an earlier coverage of textile sector’s export performance during FY22 published in this section, BR Research had highlighted that despite the reports of gloom and doom generally dominating Pakistan’s textile industry, exports by high value-added segments had performed exceptionally well during financial year 2023-24. Three out of four major apparel manufacturing categories – towel, knitwear, and garments - recorded the highest ever export volumes, while bedding came within inches of highest-ever volume (FY22). In fact, we wrote that “if export prices in the global market had persisted at 2022 levels, textile export earnings would have easily breached $21 billion based on FY24 volumes!”. (For more, read part one of “Pakistan’s textile in a brave new world”, published by BR Research on Jul 22, 2024)

But prices do not stay at peak levels forever. Instead of reaching $21 billion, Pakistan’s textile export earnings fell by over two billion dollars in two years. Despite a record rise in export volume of high value-added segments, annual textile export earnings clocked in at just $16.3 billion, with earnings declining across all product categories.

What happened? Compared to peak year performance of FY22, export unit prices fell dramatically, with a six percent decline for bedding and towels, and a 40 percent decline in average unit price of knitwear and garments. Of course, part of this fall was anticipated, as the pricing power enjoyed by exporters during the post-lockdown supply chain shortages of 2021-22 was re-claimed by buyers. But that was not all.

With a collapse in the price of raw material cotton internationally, it was only a matter of time before price demanded by exporters also adjusted accordingly. In fact, world cotton prices are now averaging at a four-month low, fast approaching the pre-pandemic range. That puts the future of Pakistan’s export in jeopardy, especially as demand for fast fashion adjusts to recessionary headwinds in the developed markets.

But which value-added segments are most sensitive to raw material cotton prices, and what does each mean for future of textile exports? An analysis by BR Research shows that historically, while average export unit price (defined as three-month moving average - 3MMA) of towels and bedding mirror movements in international cotton prices more closely, it is the average export price of readymade garments segments that is subjected to disproportionate - or wilder swings – due to changes in price of underlying raw material.

Put simply, it means that changes in the price of raw material cotton are reflected more quickly in the average export price of categories such as towel and bedding, or without a lag. However, average export unit price across these categories is relatively more range bound, meaning that it continues to trade in a narrower band – reflected in only six percent decline in average export unit price of towel and bedding against peak demand year (FY22) against a fall in word cotton prices by more than one-third.

In sharp contrast, export unit price of higher value added segments such as knitwear and readymade garments have witnessed sharper volatility than the price of cotton. Between FY22 and FY24, 12-month average cotton prices fell by nearly 30 percent. Meanwhile, average export unit price of knitwear fell by a whopping 43 percent during the same two periods, while garments average export unit price fell by a rocking 31 percent.

It is quite obvious what this means for textile export earnings in the short run. If world cotton prices stay put (or fall further) the highest export revenue earning segments – knitwear and garments seem set to suffer. Together, the two contribute nearly half of total textile group export earnings. And given the escalation in domestic cost of production due to energy tariffs, exporters may only be able stay in competition for so long. In fact, it is quite likely that export volume (quantity exported) may witness a sizeable downturn in the ongoing financial year.

But beyond short run concerns, there may also be some significant lessons. Focus on the scatter plots, and bedwear’s extraordinary performance would stand out as the only export category with significant presence in quadrant I, and zero years in quadrant III. Put simply, this means that bedwear is the only segment wear quantity exported had managed to grow even in years of significant price increases. Compare this to performance of yarn, where quantity exported had declined even in years when export price has fallen.

That in a nutshell defines that Pakistan’s comparative advantage in the world textile trade, which quite clearly exists in bedwear/home textile, and is most definitely absent in yarn. Of course, global home textile trade has a finite upside, as higher value adding segments such as garments and knitwear manage to earn more bang for the buck. Whether it should stay that way is also a question mark, considering the slow but certain shift of home textile demand towards sustainability and lower turnover.

Pakistan’s textile export faces tougher challenges in a brave new world. Whether it should dig deeper in its heels, and cultivate its existing competitiveness in medium value-adding segments such as home textile and towels, or turbo charge the shift towards knitwear and readymade garments? That for another day.

Textile industry textile sector textile export

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s textile in a brave new world – Part 2

15 largest SOEs: MoF seeks report to share plans with IMF

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Targeted subsidies: IMF has no objections over implementation, Aurangzeb claims

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Rs25bn recoveries from trade groups: CPPA-G rejects changes to Nepra determinations

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 13

Bill aimed at clipping SC suo motu powers introduced

Ministries, Divs barred from releasing funds for new projects

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Read more stories