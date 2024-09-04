AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 142.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.94%)
DFML 49.78 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.67%)
DGKC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.25%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.53%)
FFBL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 154.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.32%)
OGDC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.84%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 57.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 50.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 8,278 Increased By 8.4 (0.1%)
BR30 26,697 Increased By 118.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 78,356 Increased By 73 (0.09%)
KSE30 24,819 Increased By 7.7 (0.03%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-04

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Sohail Sarfraz Published 04 Sep, 2024 06:38am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Tuesday, asked traders to give alternative solution to the valuation table for fixation of monthly advance tax to be collected from business outlets and retail shops across the country.

A joint committee of the trader’s community and the FBR held a meeting on the valuation table of fixed tax here at the FBR House on Tuesday.

The members of the joint committee included FBR chairman, Member Inland Revenue Policy and Member Inland Revenue (Operations).

Fixation of monthly advance tax from retailers: FBR agrees to review valuation table

On the trader’s side, the committee members included All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran President Ajmal Baloch and other trader leaders including Kashif Chaudhry and Sharjeel Mir.

Traders demanded withdrawal of the valuation tables of the FBR.

On the other hand, the tax authorities suggested that the traders’ representatives should submit some alternate suggestion to collect tax from each shop/retail outlets.

On Tuesday, both the sides reviewed the valuation tables of different cities and noted amendments proposed by the committee.

During meeting with visiting delegation of traders at Central Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Coordinator of Tajir Dost Scheme, Naeem Mir, has stated that the Tajir Dost Scheme is a national project that would be implemented in letter and spirit. “There is no option other than implementing Tajir Dost Scheme as the country cannot be run without collecting taxes.”

“The traders of all the provinces put forward different reasons for not giving taxes and prior to initiating Tajir Dost Scheme no viable tax collection mechanism has been made,” stated Mir, while pinpointing tens of thousands of traders who are evading taxes.

While highlighting consensus among the stakeholders, the chief coordinator expressed his optimism pertaining to implementation of Tajir Dost Scheme soon. He added that “Asaan” tax return form introduced by FBR offers easy registration mechanism and he invited the non-filer traders for getting themselves registered through this scheme.

“The prime minister has especially directed for prioritising the justified demands of traders and fully facilitating them as they are an essential part of our economy,” Mir concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes traders FBR RETAILERS advance tax fixed tax Traders community All Pakistan Anjuman e Tajran income tax on traders retail shops business outlets

Comments

200 characters

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Targeted subsidies: IMF has no objections over implementation, Aurangzeb claims

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Rs25bn recoveries from trade groups: CPPA-G rejects changes to Nepra determinations

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 13

Bill aimed at clipping SC suo motu powers introduced

Ministries, Divs barred from releasing funds for new projects

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Surplus of HSD stock: PSO asked to re-evaluate HSD quantities contracted with Kuwait Petroleum Company

Ecnec clears 6 mega projects worth Rs178.1bn

Read more stories