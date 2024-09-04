AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 142.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.94%)
DFML 49.78 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.67%)
DGKC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.25%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.53%)
FFBL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 154.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.32%)
OGDC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.84%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 57.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 50.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 8,278 Increased By 8.4 (0.1%)
BR30 26,697 Increased By 118.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 78,356 Increased By 73 (0.09%)
KSE30 24,819 Increased By 7.7 (0.03%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-04

PTA confirms: ‘Wholesale IP bandwidth providers obstructing reselling by other operators’

Tahir Amin Published 04 Sep, 2024 06:38am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has confirmed that wholesale IP bandwidth providers are obstructing IP bandwidth reselling by other operators in Pakistan through imposing certain conditions.

Official documents revealed that there is no provision in legal framework and respective licence(s) of the operators which restrict downstream providers to resell IP bandwidth to their retail customers.

Therefore, imposing of any condition on IP bandwidth reselling including but not limited to recovery of default amount (if any), dictating price floor for reselling, other subjective considerations like protecting business interest etc by wholesale providers on downstream providers/operators is against the principle of fair competition in the telecom sector and should not be allowed.

In wholesale IP bandwidth market of Pakistan presently there are four major overseas cable operators i.e. PTCL, Transworld Associates (TWA), Cybernet and SCO who are providing services to other operators. Downstream providers e.g. fixed line, cellular mobile operators buy international bandwidth from PTCL, Cybernet, SCO and TWA in wholesale and sell in retail to home and corporate customers. 2.2 PTA vide Determination dated 23rd July 2021 has declared PTCL and TWA as Significant Market Power (SMP) operators in wholesale IP bandwidth market of Pakistan.

Recently, the PTA received complaints from downstream providers, wherein, it is alleged that reselling of IP bandwidth is being restricted by wholesale bandwidth providers through imposing certain commercial conditions on reselling.

In order to analyse the issue at length, individual meetings were conducted with the concerned operators. Issue was discussed in detail and input/feedback of the operators was received. Analysis of operators’ input reveals that there are some instances wherein wholesale IP bandwidth providers are obstructing IP bandwidth reselling by other operators in Pakistan through imposing certain conditions, said the PTA.

Such type of bandwidth trade is allowed internationally and there has not been found any restrictions, imposed by whole sellers, on reselling of IP bandwidth by downstream operators.

The PTA considers that agreements for bulk sale are creating restraint in trade which should not be promoted. The PTA sought comments of telecom operators on reselling of IP Bandwidth by LDI operators in Pakistan without obstruction or imposition of any conditions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTA IP bandwidth

Comments

200 characters

PTA confirms: ‘Wholesale IP bandwidth providers obstructing reselling by other operators’

Targeted subsidies: IMF has no objections over implementation, Aurangzeb claims

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Rs25bn recoveries from trade groups: CPPA-G rejects changes to Nepra determinations

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 13

Bill aimed at clipping SC suo motu powers introduced

Ministries, Divs barred from releasing funds for new projects

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Surplus of HSD stock: PSO asked to re-evaluate HSD quantities contracted with Kuwait Petroleum Company

Ecnec clears 6 mega projects worth Rs178.1bn

Read more stories