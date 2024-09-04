Fawad urges ECP for leniency like PML-N leaders

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has urged the electoral body to be lenient with him the way it “showed leniency towards Captain Safdar and Javed Latif,” as Chaudhry has once again submitted his written apology in the contempt case.

Chaudhry, along with his counsel, appeared before a four-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during the hearing of the contempt case against him on Tuesday.

Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana and former Justice Ikram Ullah Khan heard the case.

“I have already apologized — I request you to be lenient — you showed leniency towards Captain Safdar and Javed Latif,” Chaudhry told the bench.

He was referring to the two Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders who strongly criticised the ECP in the past. The ECP did not initiate action against them.

Durrani, the bench member, told the respondent that the bench, in the last hearing of the contempt case, directed him to submit written apology which was still awaited. Chaudhry submitted his written apology, thereafter.

He also urged the bench to grant him exemption from physical appearance in the contempt case hearing scheduled on Wednesday (today) citing pending cases in the lower courts involving him. The bench directed Chaudhry to move a separate application in this regard, which he did.

The contempt cases against Chaudhry and former prime minister Imran khan are also scheduled.

In August 2022, the ECP issued contempt notices to Imran Khan as well as Chaudhry and Asad Umar, the two former PTI leaders, for their public criticism of the ECP and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The cases are since pending. Umar has urged the electoral body to drop contempt proceedings against him, taking the stance that he has quit politics. Although, the case against Umar is not officially disposed of, the commission has apparently halted the contempt proceedings against him.

