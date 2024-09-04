Ukraine’s sugar output forecast to fall to 1.55m MT in 2024

KYIV: Ukraine’s white beet sugar output is likely to fall to 1.55 million metric tons in 2024 from 1.8 million tons in 2023 due to unfavourable weather, Agro Portal agricultural news agency cited acting the farm minister as saying on Tuesday.

“An abnormal heatwave this summer had a negative impact on (sugar beet) yields. According to preliminary estimates, the average sugar beet yield in Ukraine could reach 46.5 tons per hectare, down almost 12% year-on-year,” Taras Vysotskiy said.

Vysotskiy said that the sugar beet output could fall to 11.8 million tons this year from 13.1 million tons in 2023, despite a larger sowing area.