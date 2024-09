KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 32.293 billion and the number of lots traded was 25,906.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 18.783 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.279 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.100 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.654 billion), Silver (PKR 2.037 billion), Platinum (PKR 866.171 million), DJ (PKR 578.218 million), Copper (PKR 289.103 million), Natural Gas (PKR 271.84 0million), SP 500 (PKR 258.662 million), Palladium (PKR 54.418 million), Japan Equity (PKR 53.937 million), Brent (PKR 37.937 million) and Aluminium (PKR 26.796million).

In Agricultural commodities 4 lots amounting to PKR 16.865 million were traded.

