AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Sep 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-01

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2024 02:46am

KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR31.979 billion and the number of lots traded was 22,780.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 16.111billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 5.574 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.756 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.873 billion), Silver (PKR 1.291 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.182 billion), SP 500 (PKR 728.996 million), DJ (PKR 599.334 million), Natural Gas (PKR 300.854 million), Copper (PKR 237.138 million),Palladium (PKR 160.637 million), Japan Equity (PKR 85.603 million),Brent (PKR 47.278 million) and Aluminum (PKR 30.611 million).

In Agricultural commodities 2 lots amounting to PKR 1.940 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PMEX PMEX daily trading report

Comments

200 characters

PMEX daily trading report

Pakistan seeks trade, not loans, from China and KSA: Ahsan

Revenue collection: FBR evaluating commissioner-wise performance

West Bank city ‘cut off from the world’

LPG price hiked by Rs7/kg

POL products’ prices reduced

‘Asna’ still poses threat to Balochistan coastal belt

OCAC opposes Ogra decisions to permit additional HSD imports

Minister highlights criticality of Gwadar port

Punjab govt’s debt soars

ECP to consider Islamabad LG polls matter next week

Read more stories