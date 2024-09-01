KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR31.979 billion and the number of lots traded was 22,780.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 16.111billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 5.574 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.756 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.873 billion), Silver (PKR 1.291 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.182 billion), SP 500 (PKR 728.996 million), DJ (PKR 599.334 million), Natural Gas (PKR 300.854 million), Copper (PKR 237.138 million),Palladium (PKR 160.637 million), Japan Equity (PKR 85.603 million),Brent (PKR 47.278 million) and Aluminum (PKR 30.611 million).

In Agricultural commodities 2 lots amounting to PKR 1.940 million were traded.

