Rs1trn capacity payment made to 26 IPPs in 10 years

ISLAMABAD: The government reportedly paid about Rs 1 trillion as capacity payment to 26 gas/RLNG and RFO-fired Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in 10 years, starting 2015.

According to documents available with this correspondent these IPPs were established under Power Generation Policy, pre-1994, 1994 and 2002.

Gas/RLNG based power plants have been paid Rs 536.30 billion as capacity payment in 10 years, of which Fauji Kabirwala received 14.271 billion, Liberty Dharki Power Limited, Rs 25.5 billion, Rousch Pak Power Ltd, Rs 60 billion, Uch Power limited, Rs 77.314 billion, Uch-II, Rs 120.137 billion, Foundation Power, Rs 37.9 billion, Saphir, Rs 39.377 billion, Saif Power, Rs 38.80 billion, Orient, Rs 39 billion, Engro Power Gen, Rs 35.373 billion and Halmore, Rs 48.374 billion.

Capacity payment agreements with IPPs: Govt could face severe business disruptions: UBG

The Hub Power Company Limited received Rs 205.034 billion, Kot Addu, Rs 167 billion, Rs 8.740 billion, Kohinoor Energy, Rs 15.087 billion, Lalpir Energy, Rs 52.081 billion, Pak Gen Limited, 50.834 billion, Saba Power Limited, Rs 17.833 billion, Atlas Power Rs 43.173 billion, Attock Gen, Rs 26.882 billion, Liberty Power Tech Limited, Rs 46.216 billion, Narowal Energy Limited, Rs 53.909 billion, Nishan Chunian Power Limited, Rs 41.420 billion and Nishat Power Limited, Rs 39.791 billion.

During a meeting presided over by Senator Mohsin Aziz, Senator Shibli Faraz raised questions on heavy capacity payments to Rousch Power Limited of former Commerce Minister Abdul Razak Dawood, Uch-Power, and Hubco Power. The officials of CPPA-G explained that capacity payments were made as per generation capacity of these plants.

They further noted that the details of capacity payments have been provided to the committee. However, the remaining 10 years’ data, being old record, is being retrieved and sought one month to collect and submit data to the committee.

