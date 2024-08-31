AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Aug 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-08-31

Rs1trn capacity payment made to 26 IPPs in 10 years

Mushtaq Ghumman Published August 31, 2024 Updated August 31, 2024 09:15am

ISLAMABAD: The government reportedly paid about Rs 1 trillion as capacity payment to 26 gas/RLNG and RFO-fired Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in 10 years, starting 2015.

According to documents available with this correspondent these IPPs were established under Power Generation Policy, pre-1994, 1994 and 2002.

Gas/RLNG based power plants have been paid Rs 536.30 billion as capacity payment in 10 years, of which Fauji Kabirwala received 14.271 billion, Liberty Dharki Power Limited, Rs 25.5 billion, Rousch Pak Power Ltd, Rs 60 billion, Uch Power limited, Rs 77.314 billion, Uch-II, Rs 120.137 billion, Foundation Power, Rs 37.9 billion, Saphir, Rs 39.377 billion, Saif Power, Rs 38.80 billion, Orient, Rs 39 billion, Engro Power Gen, Rs 35.373 billion and Halmore, Rs 48.374 billion.

Capacity payment agreements with IPPs: Govt could face severe business disruptions: UBG

The Hub Power Company Limited received Rs 205.034 billion, Kot Addu, Rs 167 billion, Rs 8.740 billion, Kohinoor Energy, Rs 15.087 billion, Lalpir Energy, Rs 52.081 billion, Pak Gen Limited, 50.834 billion, Saba Power Limited, Rs 17.833 billion, Atlas Power Rs 43.173 billion, Attock Gen, Rs 26.882 billion, Liberty Power Tech Limited, Rs 46.216 billion, Narowal Energy Limited, Rs 53.909 billion, Nishan Chunian Power Limited, Rs 41.420 billion and Nishat Power Limited, Rs 39.791 billion.

During a meeting presided over by Senator Mohsin Aziz, Senator Shibli Faraz raised questions on heavy capacity payments to Rousch Power Limited of former Commerce Minister Abdul Razak Dawood, Uch-Power, and Hubco Power. The officials of CPPA-G explained that capacity payments were made as per generation capacity of these plants.

They further noted that the details of capacity payments have been provided to the committee. However, the remaining 10 years’ data, being old record, is being retrieved and sought one month to collect and submit data to the committee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

GAS IPPs Federal Government RLNG Independent Power Producers power generation CPPA-G IPPs payment Economic distress Capacity payment IPPs agreements

Comments

200 characters

Rs1trn capacity payment made to 26 IPPs in 10 years

Credit to private sector: incorrect calculation?

Public debt stands at Rs71.2trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

Only 277 retailers have paid Rs503,632 under TDS so far

Govt threatens to further slash PSDP

Militant attacks delay launch of China-backed airport

Military launches strikes in response to attacks

Senate told: No military operation in Balochistan

Moody’s lifts long-term deposit ratings of 5 banks

Cheap electricity to industries: Punjab examining proposals to lay direct transmission lines

Read more stories