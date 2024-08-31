PTA uses WMS for internet content management, govt tells NA

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has informed the National Assembly that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is using a Web Monitoring System (WMS) to block online applications and websites in Pakistan.

In a written reply to a question asked by Dr Shahida Rehmani, a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmaker, the minister in-charge of the Cabinet Division admitted using a WMS, which utilises peep packet inspection technology to detect and block VPN traffic and allows the government to monitor all internet traffic entering or leaving Pakistan.

The minister in-charge for Cabinet Division said that “the PTA has also deployed a WMS for internet content management within its technical limits, through which applications/ websites requiring blocking within Pakistan are blocked.”

“PTA so far has blocked 2,369 URLs and 183 Mobile Application involved in exposing personal data/ identity information.”

The minister in-charge for the Cabinet Division said that clause 37 (1) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 mandated that PTA block unlawful online content, especially if seen “necessary in the interest of defence of Pakistan, glory of Islam, contempt of court, decency and morality, defamation, child pornography, modesty of natural person, dignity of natural person, public order, hate speech, incitement to an offence, etc.”

He said despite geo-blocking at the gateway level, objectionable content could still be accessed through VPN.

“VPN users, who are bypassing the gateway through their private traffic, are also bypassing the state policy regarding banned content,” he added.

“PTA is registering VPN since December 2010, under the directive issued on 02 December 2010, which was issued in accordance with Monitoring and Reconciliation of Telephonic Traffic (MRTT) Regulation 2010 clause,” he added.

“VPN is also used by legitimate businesses such as software houses, call centre and foreign missions/embassies etc. for secure management of their private networks. Hence, to facilitate these legitimate users, while preventing their misuse, PTA has issued a public notice for registration of VPNs.”

The minister in-charge said that various courts of law had also directed PTA to take all possible measures to ensure effective blocking of unlawful content.

Based on complaints received from stakeholder organizations and the general public, PTA till date has blocked a total of 469 mobile 26 applications (435 Android and 34 Apple) related to various categories including applications “against the glory of Islam, indecent/ immoral content and fraudulent activities.”

