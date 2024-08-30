AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
Business & Finance

Third successive decline: weekly SPI down 0.62%

BR Web Desk Published 30 Aug, 2024 04:12pm

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the current week ended on August 29, 2024 decreased by 0.62%, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The SPI released by the PBS on Friday noted that a major decrease was observed in the prices of chicken (3.02%), bananas (2.35%), chilies powder (1.42%), wheat flour (0.85%), pulse masoor (0.68%), bread (0.56%), pulse mash (0.53%) and sugar (0.49%).

On the other hand, increase was observed in the prices of tomatoes (8.03%), onions (6.53%), pulse gram (2.20%), garlic (1.76%), potatoes (0.63%), eggs (0.55%), LPG (0.51%), gur and rice basmati broken (0.41%) each, firewood (0.12%) and shirting (0.07%).

Weekly SPI down 0.10pc

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.33%) items increased, 10 (19.61%) items decreased and 24 (47.06%) items remained stable.

On YoY basis, Pakistan’s weekly SPI clocked in at 15.3%, lowest after 27 months, said brokerage house Topline Securities.

“Pakistan has now witnessed three consecutive weeks of falling weekly inflation.

To gauge inflation on weekly/short term basis, the SPI is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movement of essential commodities at shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country.

