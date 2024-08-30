AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
Markets Print 2024-08-30

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2024 06:08am

KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR26.465 billion and the number of lots traded was 19,987.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 15.406 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.336 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.131 billion), Silver (PKR 1.493 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.367 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.341 billion), Copper (PKR 472.490 million), DJ (PKR 367.565 million), Natural Gas (PKR 204.149 million), SP 500 (PKR 170.168 million), Japan Equity (PKR 85.257 million), Palladium (PKR 52.922 million),Brent (PKR 33.795 million) and Aluminum (PKR 1.340 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 10 lots amounting to PKR9.565 million were traded.

