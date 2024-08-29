UN team informed: Terrorists’ using Afghan soil against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi said on Wednesday that despite the fact that terrorism was an international issue, still Pakistan had been affected by it the most.

Talking to members of the United Nations (UN) delegation, who, led by the UN’s special representative for Afghanistan, called on him at the ministry’s building in Islamabad, he said that the sacrifices given by the country’s security forces in the war against terrorism were unprecedented.

The minister, on the occasion, informed the delegation that terrorists were using Afghan soil against Pakistan.

“They must be stopped at all costs. Pakistan is playing an important role for peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he said, and added, “Pakistan has hosted Afghan refugees for decades. However, the repatriation of those foreigners living in the country illegally has started in phases.”

However, the minister assured the delegation, no action was being taken against those who possessed legal documents.

Naqvi made it clear that the government would not allow the foreigners, without visa or legal documents, to stay in the country.

“Soon the second phase of the repatriation of Afghan refugees will get underway.”

He, on the occasion, also stressed the need for the UN and the international community to play their roles for the rehabilitation of Afghan refugees.

The UN’s special representative praised Pakistan for ensuring the wellbeing of the refugees. He informed that the UN was working with the Afghan government for the rehabilitation of these refugees in their native country. He also condemned incidents of terrorism in Balochistan. Earlier, the minister welcomed the delegation on arrival.