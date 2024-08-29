KP traders observe shutter-down strike

PESHAWAR: Trading community of Peshawar and other parts of the province observed shutter down against the imposition of monthly advance tax under Tajir Dost Scheme and manifold increase in the power tariff on Wednesday.

All shopping centres in the city, cantonment and other localities remained close.

Small street shopkeepers including Tandoors also remained closed and people faced hardships in getting roti and other essentials. Vehicular Traffic also remained very thin and few vehicles were found plying on the city roads.

Political parties including Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP), Awami National Party (ANP) and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) have had announced full support for the strike. However, JIP was in the forefront and also claiming the credit of giving call for the strike.

President Tanzeem-e-Tajiran (Traders’ Association) Mian Sharafat Ali Mubarak organized a strike camp on Main Saddar Road to supervise the strike. A large number of traders were also remained present in the camp.

Talking to media, provincial Ameer JIP, Professor Ibrahim Khan has said that by observing a complete shutter down, traders have rejected the policies of the rulers, saying beside traders the salaried class of both public and private sectors reeling. He warned that if the rulers want to avoid their ultimate fate, then they should review their policies and particularly bring drastic changes in its taxation system.

Professor Ibrahim Khan alleged that rulers are getting kickbacks from the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and most of them are looting the people through their own IPPs. He called for calling in of all IPPs to cancel the agreements of those which are not producing electricity.

