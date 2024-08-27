Money laundering case: Moonis, others’ NICs blocked, passports placed on control list

LAHORE: The NIC of Moonis Elahi, the PTI leader and son of the former Punjab Chief Minister has been blocked, a spokesman of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said.

“Moonis Elahi’s passport has also been placed on the control list,” the spokesperson said.

Moreover, the FIA also blocked NICs of other accused namely Aamir Sohail, Umer Fayyaz, Imtiaz Ali Shah, Fawad Ali and Abid Ali. The national identity cards of these accused were blocked in connection with the anti-money laundering case.

It may be noted that the Special Central Court Lahore, had ordered blocking passports and CNICs of six proclaimed offenders, including Moonis, son of former chief minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi, in a money laundering case. The proclaimed offenders are Moonis Elahi, Zaigham Abbas, Farasat Ali Chatha, Imtiaz Ali Shah, Aamir Sohail and Aamir Fayyaz.

The court also ordered to put the names of six proclaimed offenders on Passport Control List and freezing properties and bank accounts of Moonis and Zaigham.

