12 terrorists killed in Balochistan after security forces respond to several attacks

Twelve terrorists were killed and many others injured after security forces responded to attacks carried out at several places in Balochistan.

Terrorists carried out attacks at several places and the security forces will continue the operation until the terrorists are eliminated, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

The report comes after armed men blocked the inter-provincial highway in the Rarasham district of Musakhel and offloaded 23 passengers from buses and shot at them after checking their identities.

“The armed men also not only killed passengers but also killed the drivers of trucks carrying coal,” Hameed Zahir, the deputy commissioner of the area told Reuters.

At least 10 trucks were set on fire after their drivers had been killed, he added.

On Sunday, six security personnel and four civilians were killed in clashes with terrorists who stormed a station of the Balochistan Levies in the central district of Kalat, police official Dostain Khan Dashti told Reuters.

Officials said police stations had also been attacked in the two southern coastal towns, but the toll had yet to be confirmed.

Balochistan, which borders both Iran and Afghanistan, is Pakistan’s largest province by size, but the least populated and it remains largely underdeveloped, with high levels of poverty.