Aug 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

12 terrorists killed in Balochistan after security forces respond to several attacks

BR Web Desk Published August 26, 2024 Updated August 26, 2024 01:20pm

Twelve terrorists were killed and many others injured after security forces responded to attacks carried out at several places in Balochistan.

Terrorists carried out attacks at several places and the security forces will continue the operation until the terrorists are eliminated, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

The report comes after armed men blocked the inter-provincial highway in the Rarasham district of Musakhel and offloaded 23 passengers from buses and shot at them after checking their identities.

“The armed men also not only killed passengers but also killed the drivers of trucks carrying coal,” Hameed Zahir, the deputy commissioner of the area told Reuters.

At least 10 trucks were set on fire after their drivers had been killed, he added.

On Sunday, six security personnel and four civilians were killed in clashes with terrorists who stormed a station of the Balochistan Levies in the central district of Kalat, police official Dostain Khan Dashti told Reuters.

Officials said police stations had also been attacked in the two southern coastal towns, but the toll had yet to be confirmed.

Balochistan, which borders both Iran and Afghanistan, is Pakistan’s largest province by size, but the least populated and it remains largely underdeveloped, with high levels of poverty.

Balochistan Pakistan Army terrorist groups

Comments

200 characters

12 terrorists killed in Balochistan after security forces respond to several attacks

Pakistani pilgrim bus crashes in Iran, killing three: media

Intra-day update: rupee registers some gain against US dollar

Mobile phone services suspended in Karachi, other cities on account of Chehlum

Hub Power Holdings enters JV for mineral exploration in Pakistan

Shell Pakistan posts Rs1.1bn profit in Apr-Jun 2024, over 86% lower year-on-year

HBL registers Rs14.01bn profit during April-June 2024, 7% higher YoY

Finally, FBR reaches out to traders

FBR finalises August collection strategy

Govt decides to bring in 50pc govt imports thru Gwadar port

Read more stories