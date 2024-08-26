Aug 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
23 bus passengers offloaded, shot dead after identity check in Balochistan’s Musakhel

  • Armed men blocked inter-provincial highway in Rarasham district of Musakhel and offloaded passengers from buses
BR Web Desk Published August 26, 2024 Updated August 26, 2024 12:54pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

At least 23 people were gunned down on Monday in Balochistan’s Musakhel district after armed men offloaded passengers from trucks and buses and shot them, Aaj News reported.

The armed men blocked the inter-provincial highway in the Rarasham district of Musakhel and offloaded passengers from buses and shot at them after checking their identities.

All victims are reported to be from Punjab.

“The armed men also not only killed passengers but also killed the drivers of trucks carrying coal,” Hameed Zahir, the deputy commissioner of the area, told Reuters.

At least 10 trucks were set on fire after their drivers had been killed, he added.

Police reached the site and launched an investigation while the bodies were shifted to the hospital.

President Asif Ali Zardari said the brutal killing of innocent people is the killing of the entire humanity, reported state-run Radio Pakistan.

Those involved in the killing of innocent people must be brought to justice, the president added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also strongly condemned the attack and directed the local administration to provide full cooperation to the bereaved families and provide immediate medical aid to the injured.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti sought a report of the incident from law enforcement agencies.

In April, nine passengers were killed after their bus, traveling from Quetta, was intercepted by armed assailants who forced them off the bus and shot them.

The bodies were found under the bridge by the police.

The same attackers later fired at a car belonging to a provincial parliamentarian, according to a senior local police officer.

T Aug 26, 2024 11:02am
The best thing police, security institutions and government can do is give excuses and promises.
KU Aug 26, 2024 11:08am
Sad state of affairs, where is the writ of govt or the law agencies? Its becoming quite clear that provincial govt nor federal is interested in protection of Pakistanis.
Az_Iz Aug 26, 2024 12:10pm
This is a result of Imran's negligence and his sympathetic attitude which led to opening the gates for these barbaric acts
Aamir Aug 26, 2024 12:28pm
Total failure of our agencies. The country has gone to dogs. Who will invest here? No sane business.
Love Your Country Aug 26, 2024 12:29pm
Shocking news. Smell of foreign hand?
ZaK Aug 26, 2024 12:45pm
Fear the safety of Chinese.
