AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least 22 killed as bus falls into ravine in Azad Kashmir

BR Web Desk Published August 25, 2024 Updated August 25, 2024 03:07pm

A passenger bus in Azad Kashmir crashed into a deep ravine, resulting in the deaths of at least 22 individuals and causing serious injuries to many others.

As per officials, the rescue operation is in progress and the injured are being transported to nearby hospitals.

12 pilgrims die after bus plunges into ditch on Makran Coastal Highway

The fatalities include 15 men and 6 women.

The bus was traveling from Rawalpindi to Rawalakot when the incident occurred the Sitar Azad Patan area.

Earlier on Sunday, twelve people were killed and at least thirty injured when a bus carrying pilgrims from Iran crashed on the Makran Coastal Highway near Lasbela, Balochistan.

Bodies of 28 pilgrims killed in Iran arrive in Pakistan

The accident took place on the highway close to Buzi Top, according to the police.

The bus, carrying pilgrims returning from Iran, tragically veered off the road and into a ravine after the driver lost control of the brakes due to excessive speed.

Balochistan Rawalpindi road accident road accidents in pakistan

Comments

200 characters

At least 22 killed as bus falls into ravine in Azad Kashmir

Over Rs2bn uplift projects: There must be third-party validation: PM

12 pilgrims die after bus plunges into ditch on Makran Coastal Highway

Floods ease in Bangladesh but 300,000 still in shelters

Hezbollah launches missile barrage at Israel to avenge top commander

China slams US for adding firms to export control list, vows action

Solar PV panels unit: Chinese firm seeks duty-free import of machinery

China’s Sinopec posts 2.7% rise in first-half profit

Country on economic growth trajectory: Dar

MoC seeks details of Rs3bn SMEs export boost project

Read more stories