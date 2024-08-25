At least 22 killed as bus falls into ravine in Azad Kashmir

A passenger bus in Azad Kashmir crashed into a deep ravine, resulting in the deaths of at least 22 individuals and causing serious injuries to many others.

As per officials, the rescue operation is in progress and the injured are being transported to nearby hospitals.

The fatalities include 15 men and 6 women.

The bus was traveling from Rawalpindi to Rawalakot when the incident occurred the Sitar Azad Patan area.

Earlier on Sunday, twelve people were killed and at least thirty injured when a bus carrying pilgrims from Iran crashed on the Makran Coastal Highway near Lasbela, Balochistan.

The accident took place on the highway close to Buzi Top, according to the police.

The bus, carrying pilgrims returning from Iran, tragically veered off the road and into a ravine after the driver lost control of the brakes due to excessive speed.