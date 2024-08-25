12 pilgrims die after bus plunges into ditch on Makran Coastal Highway

Twelve people were killed and at least thirty injured when a bus carrying pilgrims from Iran crashed on the Makran Coastal Highway near Lasbela, Balochistan, Aaj News reported.

The accident took place on the highway close to Buzi Top, according to the police.

The bus, carrying pilgrims returning from Iran, tragically veered off the road and into a ravine after the driver lost control of the brakes due to excessive speed.

Bodies of 28 pilgrims killed in Iran arrive in Pakistan

Police officials have confirmed that the pilgrims were from Lahore and Gujranwala in Punjab, and rescue operations are currently in progress, involving police, levies, and other agencies.

Preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred due to brake failure.

A comprehensive rescue operation is underway to provide urgent medical assistance to the accident victims.

Earlier, the bodies of 28 pilgrims killed when their bus crashed in central Iran while they were travelling to a major Shia Muslim ritual returned to Pakistan.

The bus was carrying 51 Pakistani pilgrims to Iraq for the Arbaeen commemoration, one of the biggest events of the Shia calendar, when it overturned and caught fire in front of a checkpoint in Yazd province on Tuesday night, Iranian state TV reported.

Those killed included 11 women and 17 men, Yazd province crisis management chief Ali Malek-zadeh told the Iranian broadcaster.