AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-08-25

‘Army committed to restoring order at all costs’

Published 25 Aug, 2024 03:05am

This is apropos a letter to the Editor “Army committed to restoring order at all costs” by this writer carried by the newspaper yesterday. Another commentator argued that the allegations leveled against General Faiz (retd) and his accomplices carry no political weight, as it is not a crime for a retired army officer to meet or establish connections with any incarcerated political figure.

A third analyst painted an even more alarming scenario. He suggested that the entire plan was masterminded by Gen Faiz (retd), who identified military targets around the country. According to this theory, he had cultivated serving officers of the armed forces manning these installations and planted his own trained people among the mobs that attacked them.

The idea was to create chaos from both inside and outside, leading to the replacement of the army leadership loyal to the army chief and the establishment of a new order. Politicians, in their individual capacities, are also trying to settle personal scores and advance their agendas.

Some are attempting to link the entire issue of military indiscipline to former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd), demanding his accountability above all else.

They are also speculating, with no solid evidence, that since Gen Bajwa (retd) was not invited to a recent dinner hosted by the army chief for retired officers, he may be next in line to face consequences. In my view, the situation is profoundly complex, to say the least.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

General Qamar Javed Bajwa Lt. General Faiz Hameed (retd)

Comments

200 characters

‘Army committed to restoring order at all costs’

Solar PV panels unit: Chinese firm seeks duty-free import of machinery

Country on economic growth trajectory: Dar

MoC seeks details of Rs3bn SMEs export boost project

Fed mortgage bond holdings play ‘central’ policy rule, paper says

New payment strategy designed to help expats: SBP ED

Pishin blast: Two children killed, two cops among 16 injured

Sections 194-A, 194-B of Customs Act: Customs AT has power to execute its orders: SC

S&P downgrades Kenya credit rating citing tax hike U-turn

Number of cellular subscribers rises to 192.9m

Tax disputes with the Board: FBR instructs SOEs to pursue resolution through ADRCs

Read more stories