This is apropos a letter to the Editor “Army committed to restoring order at all costs” by this writer carried by the newspaper yesterday. Another commentator argued that the allegations leveled against General Faiz (retd) and his accomplices carry no political weight, as it is not a crime for a retired army officer to meet or establish connections with any incarcerated political figure.

A third analyst painted an even more alarming scenario. He suggested that the entire plan was masterminded by Gen Faiz (retd), who identified military targets around the country. According to this theory, he had cultivated serving officers of the armed forces manning these installations and planted his own trained people among the mobs that attacked them.

The idea was to create chaos from both inside and outside, leading to the replacement of the army leadership loyal to the army chief and the establishment of a new order. Politicians, in their individual capacities, are also trying to settle personal scores and advance their agendas.

Some are attempting to link the entire issue of military indiscipline to former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd), demanding his accountability above all else.

They are also speculating, with no solid evidence, that since Gen Bajwa (retd) was not invited to a recent dinner hosted by the army chief for retired officers, he may be next in line to face consequences. In my view, the situation is profoundly complex, to say the least.

Qamar Bashir

