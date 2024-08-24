Biden talks with Zelensky, announces new military aid for Kyiv: White House

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday and announced that Washington will provide new military aid for Kyiv, the White House said.

“I am proud we will announce a new package of military aid for Ukraine today,” Biden said in a statement, without specifying the dollar value of the assistance.

Zelensky vows more ‘retribution’ for Russia in independence address

“The package includes air defense missiles to protect Ukraine’s critical infrastructure; counter-drone equipment and anti-armor missiles to defend against Russia’s evolving tactics on the battlefield; and ammunition for frontline soldiers and the mobile rocket systems that protect them,” he said.