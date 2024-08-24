AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky vows more ‘retribution’ for Russia in independence address

AFP Published 24 Aug, 2024 05:29pm
This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on August 24, 2024, shows President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and his wife Olena stand in respect after laying flowers at the Wall of Remembrance on the occasion of Independence Day of Ukraine in Kyiv, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. Photo: AFP
This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on August 24, 2024, shows President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and his wife Olena stand in respect after laying flowers at the Wall of Remembrance on the occasion of Independence Day of Ukraine in Kyiv, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. Photo: AFP

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed more “retribution” against Russia Saturday and signed a law banning the Moscow branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church as the country celebrated its third independence day since the Russian invasion.

Zelensky released a video filmed in a forested border area from where Ukraine launched a surprise incursion into Russia on August 6.

Independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 is being marked with the war at a particularly tense moment, with Ukraine pursuing its incursion into the Kursk region as Russia targets towns in eastern Ukraine.

Standing in a hilly area near where Ukrainian forces entered Russia, Zelensky said “Russia was seeking one thing: to destroy us.

“Instead, today we celebrate the 33rd Independence Day of Ukraine. And what the enemy brought to our land has now returned to its home.”

Russia, Ukraine exchange 230 prisoners of war

He called President Vladimir Putin a “sick man from Red Square who constantly threatens everyone with the red button”, referring to nuclear war. Zelensky vowed that Russia “will know what retribution is”.

The Ukrainian leader later held official celebrations on Kyiv’s Sofia Square, with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte.

He announced that Ukrainian forces had carried out “successful” tests of a new drone missile – the Palianytsia – and that the “enemy was defeated”.

Zelensky said he had also signed a bill to give “full support for all our soldiers operating on the territory of the aggressor state.”

Ukraine’s Kursk invasion has rattled Moscow, but not slowed Russia’s advance in eastern Ukraine.

Kyiv has evacuated some people from the logistics hub of Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region, amid fears that it will fall to Russian forces.

‘Liberation from Moscow’s devils’

Speaking in front of St Michael’s Cathedral, loyal to a patriarchy of the Orthodox Church that broke away from Moscow, Zelensky said a new law banning the Russian-linked church “protects Ukrainian Orthodoxy from Moscow’s dependence and guarantees the dignity of the shrines of our Ukrainian people.”

In his video address, Zelensky declared that the “Ukrainian Orthodox (church) today is taking a step towards liberation from Moscow’s devils.”

Russia says Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant running normally after power line outage

Ukraine has been seeking to distance itself from the Russian church since 2014 and the efforts have accelerated since Russia’s 2022 invasion.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church officially broke away from the Moscow patriarchy in 2022, but Ukrainian officials repeatedly accuse its clerics of staying loyal to Russia.

Russia’s invasion has been backed by the country’s Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill, a staunch ally of President Vladimir Putin.

Russia has slammed the move as “illegal”.

The Russian Orthodox Church, which used to preside over a large part of Ukrainian parishes, is furious over a 2019 schism that saw the creation of a Kyiv-based branch of the church.

Putin says Ukraine tried to attack Kursk nuclear plant

This week it called the ban comparable to “persecutions in the Roman Empire in the times of Nero and Diocletian, the so-called de-Christianisation of France and atheist repressions in the Soviet Union.”

The Moscow church called the law a “political declaration” that will affect “hundreds of monasteries”.

Under the law, a time limit is set for religious groups to break ties with Russia.

Russia said Saturday its air defences had destroyed seven Ukrainian drones over its southern Voronezh region and Belgorod and Bryansk border regions.

Voronezh governor Alexander Gusev said a state of emergency was declared in Ostrogozhsky district after drone strikes, with 200 people evacuated from one village. He said one woman was hospitalised and in a “serious condition”.

Ukraine has hit Russian regions with drone attacks for months.

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine military Indian Ukraine relation

Comments

200 characters

Zelensky vows more ‘retribution’ for Russia in independence address

PM forms steering body on Smeda

Revenue mobilisation: FBR constitutes reforms working group

Bodies of 28 pilgrims killed in Iran arrive in Pakistan

Roosevelt divestment: No FA appointment approval or decision from govt

Aurangzeb briefed about Turkish aviation strategy

Financing of Diamer-Bhasha project: Govt weighing different options

Israeli shelling in Gaza kills 12 Palestinians

Ishiba announces bid to succeed Kishida as Japan’s leader

Govt mulling shutting down utility stores

Gold price per tola jumps Rs1,700, hits Rs263,700 in Pakistan

Read more stories