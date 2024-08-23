AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
Pakistan

Chehlum: public, private schools to remain closed on August 26 in Sindh

BR Web Desk Published August 23, 2024 Updated August 23, 2024 04:37pm

The Government of Sindh has announced a holiday for all the public and private schools in the province on August 26 on account of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam-e-Hussain.

As per a notification issued on Friday, all public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of College Education Department, Government of Sindh shall remain closed on Monday, August 26, 2024.

The Chehlum observance takes place 40 days after Ashura and commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and other martyrs of Karbala.

