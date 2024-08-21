AGL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 139.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
DCL 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.33%)
DFML 40.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
DGKC 77.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.7%)
FCCL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.51%)
FFBL 43.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FFL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
HUBC 146.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.02%)
KEL 4.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.5%)
MLCF 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.92%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 134.04 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.01%)
PAEL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.44%)
PIBTL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 112.89 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.7%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.84%)
PTC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.63%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.8%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.23%)
TOMCL 41.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 55.05 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (5.6%)
UNITY 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 8,260 Increased By 74.4 (0.91%)
BR30 26,003 Increased By 293.7 (1.14%)
KSE100 78,243 Increased By 497.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 24,867 Increased By 83.6 (0.34%)
Indian shares set to open little changed

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2024 10:30am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares are set to open little changed on Wednesday, after logging gains for four sessions in a row on easing US recessions worries, with analysts expecting profit booking after the recent rally.

The GIFT Nifty was trading at 24,691 as of 08:03 a.m. IST, indicating that the NSE Nifty 50 will open near its close of 24,698.85 on Tuesday.

Other Asian markets fell on the day, taking a pause after a recent rally.

Investors now await the minutes of the latest policy meeting of the US Federal Reserve and Chair Jerome Powell’s address, due later this week, for clues into the rate cut trajectory.

Financials, IT lead rise in Indian shares

“We are of the view that the larger market texture is bullish but buying on dips and selling on rallies will continue to remain the ideal strategy for traders,” said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold domestic equities worth 14.58 billion rupees ($174 million) on Tuesday while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth 22.52 billion rupees for a twelfth consecutive session.

Indian shares

