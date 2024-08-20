Will Faiz turn approver in May 9 violence case?

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman, Imran Khan, on Monday, said that ‘the whole drama’ of arresting the former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed was played out to take him to military court and force him to become an approver against him (IK).

Talking to media persons at Adiala jail after hearing of new Toshakhana case against him and his wife Bushra Bibi, the former prime minister said that the drama of the arrest of the former ISI chief was played to take him to military court as also cases against him ended. They wanted to make Hameed an approver against me and force him to make a statement that ‘May 9’ was a conspiracy, he said.

“If Hameed had issued orders for my arrest and stole CCTV footage then arrest him”, he said, adding that whoever hatched the conspiracy, he did demand the constitution of a judicial commission. He said that a ‘regime change’ was executed against him and he was put behind bars.

IK hatched a conspiracy with the connivance of Faiz: Tarar

He said alleged that former Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa (retd) had stabbed him in the back. Bajwa had removed Hameed after making a deal with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif, he claimed.

When he was asked why he fears the possibility that Hameed would become an approver against him after his arrest, he said that he does not care if Hameed testified against him.

Earlier, the Accountability Court sent Imran Khan and his wife to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the new Toshakhana reference.

The Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the case, sent Khan and his wife to jail on judicial remand and ordered to produce both the accused before it on September 2.

During the hearing, NAB prosecutor did not request the court for an extension in the physical remand of the accused. The NAB official informed the court that Khan has joined the investigation and submitted a handwritten reply of the NAB’s questionnaire.

The NAB prosecutor further informed the court that Bushra has also submitted her handwritten reply. Khan and his wife’s lawyers, Zaheer Abbas Chaudhary and Salman Safdar, and NAB Deputy Director Mohsen Haroon and Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi appeared before the court.

