Punjab govt approves three development schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved three development schemes worth Rs1.8 billion. In this regard, a meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) FY 2024-25 was held under the Chairmanship of Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan in which three development schemes of energy and roads sector are approved with an estimated cost of Rs1800.409 million.

The installation of Biogas Plant for Gujjar Colony Harbanspura Lahore at the cost of Rs678.240 million and construction & Rehabilitation of Carpet Road from Adaa Khan Pur to Pull Dari Sanghar along Sadiq Branch including Service Roads & Bridges City, District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs505.634 million were approved in the meeting.

Improvement of the road from Bhakkar Bypass to Notak Bypass via Ratta, Mullanwali, Bhilmana, Jam District Bhakkar at the cost of Rs616.535 million was also approved.

Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist P&D Board Masoud Anwar, Members P&D Board, heads of relevant departments and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

