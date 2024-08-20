AGL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (6.25%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.4%)
DFML 41.30 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.84%)
DGKC 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.72%)
FCCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFBL 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
FFL 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
HUBC 149.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.07%)
HUMNL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
MLCF 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
NBP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
OGDC 132.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
PIBTL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
PPL 111.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
PRL 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SEARL 56.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.08%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.34%)
TOMCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
TPLP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TREET 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TRG 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.29%)
UNITY 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,178 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 25,634 Increased By 37.1 (0.14%)
KSE100 77,722 Decreased By -108 (-0.14%)
KSE30 24,783 Decreased By -94.5 (-0.38%)
Aug 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-20

Punjab govt approves three development schemes

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:55am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved three development schemes worth Rs1.8 billion. In this regard, a meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) FY 2024-25 was held under the Chairmanship of Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan in which three development schemes of energy and roads sector are approved with an estimated cost of Rs1800.409 million.

The installation of Biogas Plant for Gujjar Colony Harbanspura Lahore at the cost of Rs678.240 million and construction & Rehabilitation of Carpet Road from Adaa Khan Pur to Pull Dari Sanghar along Sadiq Branch including Service Roads & Bridges City, District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs505.634 million were approved in the meeting.

Improvement of the road from Bhakkar Bypass to Notak Bypass via Ratta, Mullanwali, Bhilmana, Jam District Bhakkar at the cost of Rs616.535 million was also approved.

Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist P&D Board Masoud Anwar, Members P&D Board, heads of relevant departments and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab government PDWP development schemes

Comments

200 characters

Punjab govt approves three development schemes

Investment in IT and agri sectors: Govt wants to reengage with Mashreq Bank: Aurangzeb

PM directs routing 50pc of public cargo thru Gwadar port

Units 1 & 2 of Bin Qasim: KE moves Nepra for extension, renewal of service life

MoC says taking efforts to bring down ACD to zero

Will Faiz turn approver in May 9 violence case?

Centre follows in Punjab’s footsteps: subsidy announced

PM reappoints Dr Mukhtar as HEC chairman after held responsible for ‘malaise’ by planning minister

Islamabad IT Park to help achieve $25bn IT export goal: PM

150MW solar projects: KE receives lowest tariff bid

Tax collection under Finance Act 2024: KTBA urges FBR to clarify new amendments

Read more stories