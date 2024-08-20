CDA to launch online building plan approval system

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is gearing up to launch an Online Building Plan Approval System that will soon be accessible both through a dedicated web portal and as part of a comprehensive super app that CDA is introducing soon.

This new digital solution is designed to streamline the approval process for residential and commercial building plans, allowing citizens to submit and track their applications with real-time updates from anywhere in the world.

This development was revealed during a meeting held on Monday, chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

Nauman Khalid, head of Technology and Digitalisation, delivered a detailed briefing on the system, explaining how it will simplify building plan approvals by also offering registration and support for architects.

Randhawa stressed the importance of training CDA staff before the system's official launch and directed relevant departments to equip themselves with the necessary IT resources.

The new Online Building Plan Approval System is part of CDA’s broader strategy to enhance public service delivery and make processes more accessible to citizens.

In addition to the building plan system, the CDA is introducing a Super App that will integrate more than 150 services related to civic management. The app will provide Islamabad residents with a one-stop solution for everything from property management to complaint registration and utility services. By bringing these services directly to the citizens’ fingertips, the CDA aims to significantly enhance convenience and efficiency in accessing municipal services.

To a query, the CDA spokesperson said that the Online Building Plan Approval System is currently in its pilot phase, with training for relevant staff set to begin soon. Additionally, the procurement of necessary IT equipment is underway. The spokesperson added that the system will be fully operational and available for public use starting early next month.

