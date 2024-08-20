Sharjeel orders crackdown on items used in preparation of illegal drugs

KARACHI: The Sindh government has ordered an operation against items used for smoking or inhaling drugs. An important meeting of the Excise Narcotics Control Wing was held in Karachi, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

In the meeting, Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also ordered a crackdown on items used in the preparation of drugs. The senior minister, who also serves as the Provincial Minister for Information, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, directed that the sale of narcotic-related items such as Rizla paper, rolling machines, meth pipes, glass pipes, and similar products in shops must be completely eradicated.

He emphasized that shopkeepers should cooperate with the Excise Narcotics Control Wing and refrain from selling items used for smoking or inhaling drugs.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon clarified that action will be taken if there are any reports of drug sales at private locations, including houses, hotels, or restaurants. He stated that authorities have the power to conduct raids on these premises, including parties, after obtaining approval from the competent authority if necessary.

He said that the growing trend of drug use in society is a serious concern, particularly as it affects the youth of the country. Operations against drug trafficking need to be accelerated, and both the Rangers and police are providing full cooperation.

During the meeting, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon instructed the full activation of mobile units within the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Wing. He also ordered the establishment of Excise Department check posts at key locations across Karachi.

He directed that Excise Department checkpoints be established at Emar, Malir, Derakhshan, Hawkes Bay, and other strategic locations to prevent the trafficking of drugs.

During the meeting, Excise Secretary Muhammad Saleem Rajput informed that 216 excise officers are currently undergoing training by the police, and 320 officers have been assigned to the Narcotics Control Wing.

