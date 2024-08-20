Modernizing maritime operations: Minister highlights several key initiatives

KARACHI: COLMAB 24 (Conference on Logistics, Maritime Affairs and Blue Economy) held on Monday has concluded with a series of groundbreaking discussions and announcements, prominently featuring Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh.

The conference, which attracted leaders, experts, and stakeholders from across the maritime industry, focused on advancing global maritime practices, sustainability, and technological innovation.

In his keynote address, Minister Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh emphasised the importance of embracing technological advancements, enhancing international cooperation, and adopting sustainable practices within the maritime industry. The Minister highlighted several key initiatives aimed at modernizing maritime operations, reducing environmental impact, and fostering collaborative efforts across borders.

Shaikh announced new national initiatives to integrate advanced technologies, including autonomous shipping and state-of-the-art navigation systems, to enhance maritime safety and operational efficiency.

The Minister introduced stringent new regulations to address emissions and waste management, aligning with global environmental standards to mitigate climate change impacts.

The need for enhanced international partnerships was underscored, with a call for collective action to address shared maritime challenges and promote best practices.

A significant investment in modernising maritime infrastructure was revealed, aimed at boosting economic growth and improving global supply chain efficiency.

New educational and training programs were announced to equip the maritime workforce with essential skills for the evolving industry landscape.

Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs praised the event, saying, “The remarkable organization of this conference is a testament to the expertise and dedication of organisers.

Their exceptional work has not only ensured a seamless event but has also contributed significantly to the impactful discussions and outcomes we have witnessed. We are deeply grateful for their outstanding efforts.”

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs extends its sincere appreciation to all participants, speakers, and especially to The Signature Event for their invaluable contribution to the conference’s success.

Muhammad Zubair Motiwala (CE, TDAP & Chairman BMG), Anjum Nisar, (Former President, KCCI) President, KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Shiekh, Khurram Aziz Khan (CEO, KGTL), CS Kim (CEO, SAPT), Ray (Head of Operations, KICT) Zaffarullah Jan (KICT), Sanaullah Abro (Director, Customs), Altaf A Ghaffar, Tanveer Barry, Muhammad Idris, Shamim Firpo, MAJYD AZIZ, Iftikhar Ahmed Vohra, Tariq Yusuf, Abdullah Zaki (Former Presidents, KCCI), Maqsood Ismail, Rasheed Jan Muhammad, Babar Bidaat, Comodore (R) ObaidUllah, Navaid Qureshi (Hutchison Port), Farooq Zahid (Chairman Sub Committee on Maritime Affairs), Tanveer Ahmed (Ex Member FBR & Senior Advisor UN-GCNP-MACN) and participants from different section attended the conference.

