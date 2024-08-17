Governor Punjab meets NA Speaker

LAHORE: Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Friday visited the residence of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and exchanged views on the parliamentary affairs and the country’s current situation.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed good wishes for the Punjab Governor.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that everyone should play a positive role for the development and stability of the country. He said that the coalition government should run successfully to bring political stability in the country, which is vital for the country’s economic development.

