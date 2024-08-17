PDWP approves two uplift schemes

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for the financial year 2024-25 approved two development schemes for social welfare and the SHC&ME sector on Friday, with an estimated cost of over Rs3.366 billion.

The approval was given at the 18th meeting of the PDWP, which was chaired by Planning and Development Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan.

The approved scheme is the Chief Minister’s Himmat Card Programme for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), which costs over Rs2.658 billion. The second approved scheme is the establishment of Paeds Burn Centre at Children Hospital, Lahore, which costs Rs708.776 million.

The meeting was attended by the secretary of the P&D Board, Dr Asif Tufail, the Chief Economist of the P&D Board, Masoud Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and the heads and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments.

