Islamabad says no talks under way with India on bilateral trade

The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday said no talks were taking place with India on bilateral trade that was suspended in 2019 following its “illegal and unilateral steps” in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In the weekly press briefing, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan would continue to extend political, diplomatic, and moral support to Kashmiris for just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.

In August 2019, Pakistan formally suspended trade with India in reaction to New Dehli’s decision to revoke Article 370 of its constitution that granted occupied Kashmir a special status.

“You would recall the developments that took place in 2019 and the illegal and unilateral steps taken by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“Following that, several measures were taken by Pakistan, including the suspension of bilateral trade. That situation remains intact, and at this point there are no bilateral talks between the two countries with respect to bilateral trade,” the spokesperson said while answering a media query.

Baloch added that Pakistan had, on various occasions and forums, expressed its concern about India’s disregard of international norms and practices, with regards to the safety and security of sensitive materials, including nuclear and radioactive materials.

“This concern has been raised at various forums of the United Nations, including the First Committee of the UN General Assembly,” she said.

With regards to Pakistani prisoners in India, the FO spokesperson said Islamabad had made multiple statements.

“What we have shared in the past is that Pakistan regularly, twice every year, exchanges list of prisoners with India and we call on the Indian authorities to provide access to Pakistanis incarcerated in Indian prisons. Occasionally we get that consular access. We hope that this will be frequent.”

In the weekly statement, the FO Pakistan condemned the killing of four Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in the Doda district of IIOJK. The brutal action by the Indian occupation authorities was yet another example of their illegal and oppressive acts against the Kashmiri people, it added.

“We urge the international community to take immediate and decisive action to hold India accountable for its egregious human rights violations in IIOJK and to take steps to protect the rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people,” the statement read.

Pakistan condemns illegal storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Islamabad condemned the illegal storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque reportedly by hundreds of extremist settlers led by office bearers of the Israeli occupation authorities.

“Desecration of one of Islam’s holiest sites and obstruction to the rights of worshippers have deeply hurt the sentiments of Muslims worldwide. This act is a violation of Geneva conventions and blatant disregard of multiple UNSC resolutions regarding the historical city of Jerusalem,” it said.

“We share the concerns of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation about the peril posed by the Israeli occupation’s policies aimed at altering the Arab and Islamic character of the occupied city of Jerusalem.”

The FO called on the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council, to take immediate action to end the serious and repeated transgressions against the sanctity of holy sites in Jerusalem; protect the Islamic character of Al-Aqsa; and to ensure the freedom of worship of the Palestinian people.

“Yesterday marked a tragic milestone in the ongoing war on the people of Gaza. Israeli occupation forces have massacred 40000 people, majority of them women and children. The ongoing genocide in Gaza must end and Israel should be held accountable for its war crimes and crimes against humanity,” it said.

Asif Merchant’s arrest

When asked about the arrest of Asif Merchant by the the American authorities, the spokesperson said she didn’t have any update to share with media.

“We are still awaiting official communication from the United States in this particular case,” she said.

Russia-Ukraine war

Regarding about the war between Russia and Ukraine, Baloch said Pakistan continued to see with concern the ongoing hostilities.

“We reiterate our call for peaceful settlement of this conflict and we urge all parties to take action towards that end.”

Pakistan rejects claims of involvement in Hasina’s ouster

“There is absolutely no truth to such allegations. Pakistan believes that the people of Bangladesh have the capacity to settle their own affairs and determine their future without foreign intervention or unsolicited advice from outsiders,” the spokesperson said when she asked about Bangladeshi ousted Prime Minister’s party, Awami League, alleging the role of Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) behind the ouster and the protest in the neighbouring country.

“The people of Bangladesh will continue to have our best wishes,” she said.

Pakistan-Türkiye bilateral trade

The 7th session of Pakistan-Türkiye Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) was held in Islamabad last week. Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi led the Pakistan side while the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Nuh Yilmaz, led the Turkish side.

“The talks encompassed all aspects of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye. The two sides will strengthen high-level bilateral engagement and fully operationalise existing agreements; and upgrade the Pakistan-Türkiye Strategic Economic Framework (SEF).

“They will also enhance cooperation in trade and investment, energy, security and defence, information technology, culture and tourism, education, and consular matters,” the foreign office informed.