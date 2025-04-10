AIRLINK 168.02 Increased By ▲ 10.61 (6.74%)
BOP 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.09%)
CNERGY 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.4%)
CPHL 97.25 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (4.69%)
FCCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.18%)
FFL 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.55%)
FLYNG 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.11%)
HUBC 138.68 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (3.48%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.83%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (8.79%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.45%)
MLCF 63.15 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.73%)
OGDC 216.10 Increased By ▲ 7.58 (3.64%)
PACE 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.22%)
PAEL 44.18 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (8.34%)
PIAHCLA 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.06%)
PIBTL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.01%)
POWER 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.42%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (3.69%)
PRL 36.43 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4%)
PTC 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.83%)
SEARL 96.52 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (3.67%)
SSGC 38.40 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (7.96%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.49%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.88%)
TPLP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.8%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.74%)
BR100 12,542 Increased By 302.8 (2.47%)
BR30 37,737 Increased By 1343.6 (3.69%)
KSE100 116,661 Increased By 2508.1 (2.2%)
KSE30 35,971 Increased By 770.6 (2.19%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

World Bank investment arm commits $300mn loan to Pakistan’s Reko Diq mining project

Reuters | BR Web Desk Published 10 Apr, 2025 10:38am

The World Bank’s private investment arm, International Finance Corporation (IFC), will provide $300 million in debt financing for Pakistan’s Reko Diq copper-gold mining project, an IFC disclosure said on Wednesday.

Reko Diq is one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits, located in the Chagai District of Balochistan, Pakistan.

Barrick Gold owns a 50% stake in the Reko Diq mine and the governments of Pakistan and the province of Balochistan own the other 50%.

Addressing the attendees at the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum on Tuesday, Barrick Gold’s CEO Mark Bristow said that the Reko Diq copper and gold project would become a “beacon that leads Pakistan” on the global mining map,

He informed that in 2024 the feasibility study of Reko Diq was completed, which revealed that the mines have 15 million tons of copper reserve and 26 million ounces of gold.

“This mine is set to become one of the lowest-cost copper producers in the world,” he said.

Meanwhile, the World Bank plans to invest $2 billion annually in Pakistan’s infrastructure over the next decade.

World Bank REKO DIQ IFC International Finance Corporation World Bank and Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

World Bank investment arm commits $300mn loan to Pakistan’s Reko Diq mining project

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 3,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

PM sending team to US to deal with tariff woes

Aurangzeb to address KE’s pending issues today

Agreed with IMF for RSF: MoF urges ministries to implement taxation measures

ECC hints at deregulating sugar sector

Securing critical minerals: Trump underscores significance: US official

Meyer appreciates improving investment climate

Outlook tied to reform success: ADB cuts growth forecast to 2.5pc

Read more stories