FO laments end of US-Pakistan student exchange program that benefited thousands

Pakistan voiced disappointment on Thursday as the US ended its Global Undergraduate Exchange Program (UGRAD) for the country, marking the termination of a 15-year initiative that enriched thousands of Pakistani students academically and culturally.

Speaking at his weekly media briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said student exchange programs are vital for strengthening bilateral relations, fostering educational and technological collaboration, and deepening people-to-people ties.

He also cautioned that the United States’ recent imposition of tariffs could have far-reaching consequences for developing economies, emphasizing the interconnected nature of global trade.

The spokesperson expressed hope for a swift and mutually beneficial resolution to the issue.

He revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a steering committee and a working group to assess the impact of the new tariffs, signaling Islamabad’s intent to engage constructively with Washington.

Shifting focus to Gaza, Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for an upcoming high-level international conference aimed at advancing a two-state solution for Palestine.

He commended France and Saudi Arabia for co-chairing preparatory consultations ahead of the June 2025 conference and called for immediate action to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

A ceasefire must be fully enforced, the blockade lifted, and humanitarian aid guaranteed, he stressed.

Any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians or annex their land must be categorically rejected, he added.

Khan also condemned Israel’s latest violence, including the killing of 15 Palestinian emergency workers, labeling it another tragic episode in an ongoing campaign of brutality.

Turning to Kashmir, he denounced India’s refusal to allow Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jama Masjid and Eidgah, as well as restrictions on Lailat-ul-Qadr observances.

He further criticized the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 in India’s Lok Sabha, calling it a deliberate move to strip Muslims of religious properties and marginalize minorities.