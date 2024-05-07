AIRLINK 71.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.25%)
Indian forces martyr three Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

BR Web Desk Published May 7, 2024 Updated May 7, 2024 10:10pm

Indian troops in a brazen act of terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youths in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Tuesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The youth were martyred during a cordon and search operation in Kulgam’s Redwani Villose area of the district.

On the other hand, massive cordon and search operations continued in different areas of Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kathua, and Doda districts for the fourth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) fervently appealed to the global community to pressure India to fulfil its obligations under United Nations resolutions, which guarantee the Kashmiris their inherent right to self-determination.

OIC group for early, peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute

APHC spokesman, Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, emphasized in a statement that the Kashmiris remain steadfast in their determination for freedom despite the brutal tactics employed by Indian troops.

In a related development, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah reiterated the call for dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute. He asked the governments of the two countries to create a conducive environment for meaningful dialogue on Kashmir.

