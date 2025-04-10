AIRLINK 173.15 Increased By ▲ 15.74 (10%)
BOP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.7%)
CNERGY 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.4%)
CPHL 97.46 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (4.92%)
FCCL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.11%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.63%)
FLYNG 28.13 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.26%)
HUBC 138.91 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (3.66%)
HUMNL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.84%)
KOSM 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.97%)
MLCF 62.26 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.27%)
OGDC 214.75 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (2.99%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
PAEL 44.86 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (10%)
PIAHCLA 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.62%)
POWER 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.51%)
PPL 173.87 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (3.02%)
PRL 36.22 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.4%)
PTC 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.48%)
SEARL 95.31 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.37%)
SSGC 39.13 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (10.01%)
SYM 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.64%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.03%)
TPLP 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.9%)
TRG 64.68 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.61%)
WAVESAPP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
YOUW 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
BR100 12,492 Increased By 252.4 (2.06%)
BR30 37,694 Increased By 1300.9 (3.57%)
KSE100 116,189 Increased By 2036.1 (1.78%)
KSE30 35,750 Increased By 549.8 (1.56%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan to seek fresh bids for national airline, says adviser

  • Development comes two days after the Pakistan International Airlines reported net profit after 21 years
Reuters Published April 10, 2025 Updated April 10, 2025 06:02pm

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani government will seek fresh expressions of interest for the sale of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) later this month, a government adviser said on Thursday, two days after the PIA reported its first annual profit in over two decades.

Pakistan has been looking to offload a 51-100% stake in debt-ridden PIA, part of an effort to raise funds and reform cash-bleeding state-owned enterprises as envisaged under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund programme.

However, Islamabad’s attempt to privatise PIA last year fell flat when it received only a single offer, well below the asking price of more than $300 million.

Pakistan has offloaded almost all of the national carrier’s legacy debt and shifted it to government books after bidders raised issues that had led to the failed attempt, according to the privatisation ministry.

Pakistan International Airlines returns to profit after 21 years

“In our last attempt to privatise PIA, pre-qualified bidders had some issues with taxation and the balance sheet. Those are taken care of now,” Muhammad Ali, government adviser on privatisation, told Reuters. “We plan to publish the new Expression of Interest (EoI) by the last week of April 2025,” he said.

The government plans to complete the airline’s privatisation before the end of this year.

“We are also revising the pre-qualification criteria,” he said, adding that the reference price could also be revised keeping in view the latest accounts and changes in the balance sheet.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last year announced plans to sell all SOEs.

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

The adviser said that the process to privatise power distribution companies had also started, terming it a “high priority transaction”.

He said some companies previously due to be sold in the second phase were being pushed into the first phase.

The adviser said the government had appointed Jones Lang LaSalle to advise on exploring different sales options for the PIA-owned Roosevelt hotel building in Manhattan, New York. They include selling the building as it is or opting for a joint venture with a top tier developer, which has the potential to generate proceeds five times higher, Ali said.

Pakistan PIA PIA privatisation PIAHCL PIA Holding Company Limited PIA profit

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan to seek fresh bids for national airline, says adviser

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

World Bank investment arm commits $300mn loan to Pakistan’s Reko Diq mining project

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs328,800 in Pakistan

Oil retreats after sharp rally as US-China trade war escalates

FO laments end of US-Pakistan student exchange program that benefited thousands

Frontier bonds rally on Trump tariff pause, Pakistan adds 3 cents

PM Shehbaz leaves for official visit to Belarus

Asad Rasool appointed CEO of PIA Holding Company Limited

PSL X set to begin on Friday in Rawalpindi

Read more stories