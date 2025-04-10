AIRLINK 171.00 Increased By ▲ 13.59 (8.63%)
PM Shehbaz leaves for official visit to Belarus

  • Both countries expected to sign several agreements to further strengthen cooperation
BR Web Desk Published April 10, 2025 Updated April 10, 2025 12:25pm
PM Shehbaz leaves for official visit to Belarus

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for Belarus on Thursday at the invitation of President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz besides other ministers and senior officials are accompanying the premier.

“This visit follows President Lukashenko’s important trip to Pakistan in November 2024,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a press release today.

The Prime Minister’s visit underscores the strong and ongoing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus, the statement added.

During his visit, the PM will hold talks with President Lukashenko to review progress in areas of mutual interest.

The two countries are expected to sign several agreements to further strengthen cooperation.

PM felicitates President Lukashenko over his re-election

“Over the past six months, a series of high-level bilateral engagements—including the 8th Session of the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) in February 2025 and a subsequent visit by a high-powered mixed ministerial delegation to Belarus in April 2025- have laid the groundwork for a productive visit,” the FO said.

Meanwhile, sources told Business Recorder that prior to his visit to London, Nawaz Sharif will also visit Belarus.

During President Lukashenko’s visit to Pakistan in November last year, the two sides discussed regional and international issues and expressed satisfaction over the positive progress in all aspects of Pakistan-Belarus relations during the past decade.

Pakistan and Belarus also signed 8 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to strengthen bilateral trade and cooperation during the Pakistan-Belarus Business Forum in Islamabad.

