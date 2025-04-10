AIRLINK 171.00 Increased By ▲ 13.59 (8.63%)
BOP 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.51%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.13%)
CPHL 96.10 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.46%)
FCCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.52%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.82%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.15%)
HUBC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (3.72%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.36%)
KOSM 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.34%)
MLCF 62.90 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.32%)
OGDC 215.00 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (3.11%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
PAEL 44.84 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (9.96%)
PIAHCLA 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.51%)
POWER 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
PPL 173.95 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (3.07%)
PRL 36.31 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.65%)
PTC 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.87%)
SEARL 95.60 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.69%)
SSGC 39.13 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (10.01%)
SYM 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.9%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.6%)
TPLP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.4%)
TRG 63.25 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (4.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.89%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
YOUW 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,500 Increased By 260.4 (2.13%)
BR30 37,644 Increased By 1250.7 (3.44%)
KSE100 116,397 Increased By 2243.5 (1.97%)
KSE30 35,850 Increased By 649.8 (1.85%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Frontier bonds rally on Trump tariff pause, Pakistan adds 3 cents

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2025 01:08pm

LONDON: International bonds issued by smaller, riskier emerging markets rallied on Thursday, after U.S. President Donald Trump’s stunning decision to pause the hefty duties he had just imposed on dozens of countries.

Sri Lanka’s dollar-denominated bonds - which had been at the forefront of recent declines - rallied more than 6 cents, while Nigeria saw its debt rally 5 cents, Tradeweb data showed. Angola and Pakistan gained around 3 cents.

Small emerging market dollar bonds resume selloff, Pakistan drops more than 6 cents

Debt issued by so-called frontier markets had suffered some big falls and sharp swings since Trump announced sweeping tariffs last Wednesday. The latest gains see many of the bonds claw back around half of the losses they had suffered since April 2 “Liberation Day”.

Pakistan international bonds Pakistan bonds Frontier bonds

Comments

200 characters

Frontier bonds rally on Trump tariff pause, Pakistan adds 3 cents

US tariffs put growth at risk

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

World Bank investment arm commits $300mn loan to Pakistan’s Reko Diq mining project

PM Shehbaz leaves for official visit to Belarus

PM sending team to US to deal with tariff woes

PPL, Balochistan govt expand mining partnership

Aurangzeb to address KE’s pending issues today

Oil retreats despite tariff pause as US-China trade war escalates

Agreed with IMF for RSF: MoF urges ministries to implement taxation measures

Read more stories