AIRLINK 173.15 Increased By ▲ 15.74 (10%)
BOP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.7%)
CNERGY 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.4%)
CPHL 97.46 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (4.92%)
FCCL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.11%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.63%)
FLYNG 28.13 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.26%)
HUBC 138.91 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (3.66%)
HUMNL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.84%)
KOSM 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.97%)
MLCF 62.26 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.27%)
OGDC 214.75 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (2.99%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
PAEL 44.86 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (10%)
PIAHCLA 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.62%)
POWER 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.51%)
PPL 173.87 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (3.02%)
PRL 36.22 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.4%)
PTC 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.48%)
SEARL 95.31 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.37%)
SSGC 39.13 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (10.01%)
SYM 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.64%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.03%)
TPLP 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.9%)
TRG 64.68 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.61%)
WAVESAPP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
YOUW 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
BR100 12,492 Increased By 252.4 (2.06%)
BR30 37,694 Increased By 1300.9 (3.57%)
KSE100 116,189 Increased By 2036.1 (1.78%)
KSE30 35,750 Increased By 549.8 (1.56%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

NEPRA approves countrywide reduction in power prices by Rs1.71 per unit for 3 months

BR Web Desk Published April 10, 2025 Updated April 10, 2025 06:49pm

Power prices nationwide, including in Karachi, have been lowered by Rs1.71 per unit for three months (April to June), according to a notification released by the National Electric Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

“The Authority has carefully considered the submissions made by the Federal Government in the Motion & during hearing and comments from the stakeholders,” the announcement stated.

“The Authority observed that the Ministry has chosen to use the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) to give additional subsidies to electricity consumers of XWDISCOs and K-Electric, with the exception of lifeline Rs.1.71/kWh, from April 2025 to June 2025, without requesting any changes to the NEPRA’s determined tariff or Revenue Requirement of DISCOs. Furthermore, none of the stakeholders voiced any objections.

The federal government had asked Nepra to raise the tariff difference subsidies, but on April 4, the Nepra Authority had heard the request.

“In view thereof, the Authority has no objection on the instant Motion, as it does not impact NEPRA’s determined tariff, since the GOP has decided to provide additional subsidy from the expected collection of PDL,” the notice added.

“Accordingly, the request of the Ministry to provide additional subsidy of Rs.1.71IkWh to all consumers of XWDISCOs and K-Electric (except lifeline consumers) for the period from April 2025 to June 2025 is hereby approved.”

During the three months that the electricity price cut is in effect, government discos and K-Electric customers will benefit as well.

The announcement states that the subsidy will be provided to all consumers, with the exception of lifeline consumers.

K ELECTRIC nepra power sector Lahore Electric Supply Company

Comments

200 characters

NEPRA approves countrywide reduction in power prices by Rs1.71 per unit for 3 months

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $23mn, now stand at $10.70 bn

Bulls return to PSX, KSE-100 gains over 2,000 points

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

World Bank investment arm commits $300mn loan to Pakistan’s Reko Diq mining project

FY26 budget: salaried class urges govt to raise tax exemption limit to Rs1.2 million

PM Shehbaz arrives in Belarus for two-day official visit

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs328,800 in Pakistan

Oil retreats after sharp rally as US-China trade war escalates

FO laments end of US-Pakistan student exchange program that benefited thousands

Read more stories