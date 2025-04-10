NEPRA approves countrywide reduction in power prices by Rs1.71 per unit for 3 months

Power prices nationwide, including in Karachi, have been lowered by Rs1.71 per unit for three months (April to June), according to a notification released by the National Electric Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

“The Authority has carefully considered the submissions made by the Federal Government in the Motion & during hearing and comments from the stakeholders,” the announcement stated.

“The Authority observed that the Ministry has chosen to use the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) to give additional subsidies to electricity consumers of XWDISCOs and K-Electric, with the exception of lifeline Rs.1.71/kWh, from April 2025 to June 2025, without requesting any changes to the NEPRA’s determined tariff or Revenue Requirement of DISCOs. Furthermore, none of the stakeholders voiced any objections.

The federal government had asked Nepra to raise the tariff difference subsidies, but on April 4, the Nepra Authority had heard the request.

“In view thereof, the Authority has no objection on the instant Motion, as it does not impact NEPRA’s determined tariff, since the GOP has decided to provide additional subsidy from the expected collection of PDL,” the notice added.

“Accordingly, the request of the Ministry to provide additional subsidy of Rs.1.71IkWh to all consumers of XWDISCOs and K-Electric (except lifeline consumers) for the period from April 2025 to June 2025 is hereby approved.”

During the three months that the electricity price cut is in effect, government discos and K-Electric customers will benefit as well.

The announcement states that the subsidy will be provided to all consumers, with the exception of lifeline consumers.