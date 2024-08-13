Pakistan ‘gravely concerned’ at theft, illicit sale of radioactive materials in India: FO

The Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday said Pakistan was “gravely concerned” at the reports of recurring incidents of theft and illicit sale of nuclear and other radioactive materials in India.

The statement was Islamabad’s response when the FO was asked to react to the arrest of a gang in India with radioactive material.

“Pakistan is gravely concerned at the reports of recurring incidents of theft and illicit sale of nuclear and other radioactive materials in India,” the FO said.

In the latest incident, the statement added, a gang of individuals was found in illegal possession of a highly radioactive and toxic substance Californium, worth $100 million in quantity.

Three incidents of theft of Californium were also reported in 2021. Last month, five individuals with a radioactive device reportedly stolen from Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) were also found from Dehradun, the FO said.

“These recurring incidents call into question the measures taken by New Delhi for the safety and security of nuclear and other radioactive material. These incidents also suggest the existence of a black market for sensitive, dual use materials inside India.

IAEA stance: FO rejects Indian media reports

“The international community seeks an earnest disclosure from the Indian authorities as to how a sealed Radioactive Source (SRS) material, like Californium, was in the possession of the apprehended individuals. It is dangerous for such sensitive material in India to be routinely found in the wrong hands.”

The foreign office called for a thorough investigation of such incidents and for adequate measures to prevent their recurrence.