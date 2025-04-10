AIRLINK 173.15 Increased By ▲ 15.74 (10%)
BOP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.7%)
CNERGY 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.16%)
CPHL 98.10 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (5.61%)
FCCL 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.97%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.78%)
HUBC 138.99 Increased By ▲ 4.98 (3.72%)
HUMNL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.92%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (8.08%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
MLCF 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.51%)
OGDC 214.25 Increased By ▲ 5.73 (2.75%)
PACE 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.15%)
PAEL 44.86 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (10%)
PIAHCLA 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.62%)
POWER 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.01%)
PPL 173.60 Increased By ▲ 4.83 (2.86%)
PRL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.34%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.09%)
SEARL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.58%)
SSGC 39.13 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (10.01%)
SYM 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.64%)
TELE 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.17%)
TPLP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.2%)
TRG 64.70 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (6.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.71%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
YOUW 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.47%)
BR100 12,483 Increased By 243.8 (1.99%)
BR30 37,662 Increased By 1269.3 (3.49%)
KSE100 116,189 Increased By 2036.1 (1.78%)
KSE30 35,750 Increased By 549.8 (1.56%)
Apr 10, 2025
New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs328,800 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published April 10, 2025 Updated April 10, 2025 04:06pm

Gold prices soared to a fresh record high in Pakistan on Thursday, in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs328,800 after a single-day rise of Rs7,800.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs281,893 after it registered an increase of Rs6,688, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, the gold price per tola reached Rs321,000 after a single-day increase of Rs3,000.

The international rate of gold also increased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,118 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $78 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price increased by Rs64 to reach Rs3,234 per tola.

Internationally, gold rose more than 1% on Thursday as investors flocked to safe-haven bullion after the US hiked tariffs on China, the top metals consumer, escalating the already heated trade war, despite a 90-day pause on tariffs for other countries.

Gold, a hedge against global uncertainties and inflation, has risen more than 18% in 2025, driven largely by Trump’s tariff plans, expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine, strong central bank buying, and increased investments in gold-backed exchange-traded funds.

