JI Karachi chief inaugurates park

KARACHI: City’s chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Monem Zafar has inaugurated a park entitled “I own Park” in Karachi’s Nazimabad Town with a pledge for progress and development.

He officially opened the recreational park with planting a tree at a ceremony.

JI leaders Syed Wajeeh Hassan and Nazimabad Town Chairman Muhammad Muzaffar also addressed the ceremony.

Monem Zafar showed sorry over the long-running shortages of basic amenities for the citizens amid celebrating the country’s 78th Independence Day. He blamed the provincial government for unavailability of facilities.

The city stands the epicentre of problems, he said that there is a need for investments to restore the poor infrastructure, improve water supply networks and resolve all other issues. He enumerated the plights of citizens such as water, gas and electricity shortages.

“The JI in the nine town of Karachi has restored 90 parks, installed 30,000 lights and initiated several projects for youth and other segments of the society under the vision to develop Karachi,” he said.

