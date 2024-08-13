Prime Minister Shehbaz announces Rs150 million reward for Arshad Nadeem

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced a reward of Rs150 million for Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem for his historic win in the javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The premier announced the reward during the grand reception ceremony held at the Prime Minister’s office in honour of Arshad Nadeem.

The announcement comes hours after Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met the star athlete in his hometown Mian Channu and presented a cheque of Rs100 million.

She also presented the key of a Honda Civic car with the number plate “PAK 92.97” to Nadeem, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said in a statement. The number plate is about the javelin throw that clocked in at 92.97 metres.

CM Maryam also gave a cheque of Rs5 million to Nadeem’s coach Salman Iqbal Butt.

Nadeem – Pakistan’s star athlete – ended a four-decade-long wait, beating India’s Neeraj Chopra who finished second at the Paris Olympics 2024 men’s javelin throw final last week.

The 27-year-old from Khanewal was Pakistan’s lone hope in Paris, and he lived up to the expectations with two throws that clocked in at over 90 metres.

Earlier, the Sindh government had announced Rs50 million for the javelin star.

Chief guest at Independence Day ceremony

Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has said that Arshad Nadeem will be the chief guest at the Independence Day ceremony in Islamabad.

He was addressing a press conference alongside Arshad Nadeem and his coach Salman Iqbal Butt in the federal capital.

“Good news is coming from all directions,” Tarar said referring to nationwide celebrations following Arshad’s Olympic triumph.

“Arshad Nadeem received a befitting welcome for his extraordinary achievement; his plane was given a water cannon salute,” Tarar said, adding that his journey from Mian Channu to Paris “deserves to be captured in a biographical film.”

Earlier, the minister received Salman and his coach at the Noor Khan Airbase.

Departmental jobs could be launch pad for athletes

Speaking to the media after arriving in Islamabad earlier, Arshad Nadeem called for job opportunities for national athletes that according to him would be a launch pad for their careers in professional sports.

“So, I think if all departments in our country will give jobs to our players it will be an encouragement for them. It will be a place from where they will start their game,” he told reporters after meeting cabinet members in Islamabad on Tuesday.

His coach Salman Iqbal Butt and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar accompanied him at the media talk.