Pakistan

Punjab CM Maryam meets Arshad Nadeem, presents Rs100mn to Olympic record holder

  • Hands key of Honda Civic car to Nadeem
BR Web Desk Published August 13, 2024 Updated August 13, 2024 04:12pm

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met star athlete Arshad Nadeem who helped Pakistan clinch its first Olympic gold in 40 years at the Paris Olympics 2024 men’s javelin throw.

The CM arrived at Nadeem’s house in his hometown Mian Channu and presented a cheque of Rs100 million to the javelin thrower on Tuesday.

She also presented the key of a Honda Civic car with the number plate “PAK 92.97” to Nadeem, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said in a statement. The number plate is in reference to the javelin throw that clocked in at 92.97 metres.

CM Maryam also gave a cheque of Rs5 million to Nadeem’s coach Salman Iqbal Butt.

Nadeem – Pakistan’s star athlete – ended a four-decade wait, beating India’s Neeraj Chopra who finished second at the Paris Olympics 2024 men’s javelin throw final last week.

The 27-year-old from Khanewal was Pakistan’s lone hope in Paris, and he lived up to the expectations with two throws that clocked in at over 90 metres.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation on Arshad Nadeem’s historic achievement.

Celebrities cheer for Arshad Nadeem as Pakistan hunts first Olympic medal in 32 years

“This victory will serve as an inspiring example for young athletes, proving that true dedication to a goal inevitably leads to success,” he said in a statement.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Arshad Nadeem 2024 Paris Olympics

Comments

200 characters
Mumtaz Malik Aug 13, 2024 04:08pm
The government's initiative to provide special benefits to young Pakistanis is truly commendable. This gesture recognizes their potential and contributions,
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mumtaz Malik Aug 13, 2024 04:09pm
Offering them well-deserved support in the form of meaningful gifts and opportunities.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mumtaz Malik Aug 13, 2024 04:16pm
It is humbly requested that the Honorable Chief Minister of Punjab adhere to the schedule for visiting the entire province, with particular attention to the rural areas.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mumtaz Malik Aug 13, 2024 04:17pm
During these visits, she will observe the urgent need for development across various sectors, not just in education, cleanliness, health, and living conditions.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mumtaz Malik Aug 13, 2024 04:18pm
Punjab's rural areas have significant potential, often surpassing that of larger cities, yet they are frequently overlooked.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mumtaz Malik Aug 13, 2024 04:19pm
Unfortunately, once elected, many parliamentarians neglect these areas and fail to visit them during their five-year terms.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mumtaz Malik Aug 13, 2024 04:24pm
I am truly delighted that our Honorable Chief Minister visited the hometown of Mr. Arshad Nadeem. He is a dedicated and beloved Pakistani, a true hero for our nation. His recent Gold Medal victory,
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mumtaz Malik Aug 13, 2024 04:24pm
His recent Gold Medal victory, dedicated to the celebration of Independence Day on the 14th of August, is a remarkable and unforgettable achievement.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Faiz Jalib Aug 13, 2024 04:54pm
No mention of people of Punjab and Pakistan who funded the 100M? CM didn't give her own money. Correct should be The people of Pakistan honoured their hero with a cheque from CM on their behalf.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

