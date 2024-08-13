AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Arshad Nadeem to be chief guest at Independence Day ceremony: Tarar

BR Web Desk Published August 13, 2024 Updated August 13, 2024 08:25pm

Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem will be the chief guest at the Independence Day ceremony in Islamabad, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Tuesday.

He was addressing a press conference alongside Arshad Nadeem and his coach Salman Iqbal Butt in the federal capital.

“Good news is coming from all directions,” Tarar said referring to nationwide celebrations following Arshad’s Olympic triumph.

Arshad was given a hero’s welcome when he returned to the country after winning an Olympic gold for Pakistan after 40 years in the men’s javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

“Arshad Nadeem received a befitting welcome for his extraordinary achievement; his plane was given a water cannon salute,” Tarar said, adding that his journey from Mian Channu to Paris “deserves to be captured in a biographical film.”

Earlier, the minister received Salman and his coach at the Noor Khan Airbase.

According to Tarar, the Prime Minister’s House will host a banquet in Arshad Nadeem’s honour tonight.

Speaking about the Independence Day celebrations, Tarar said a major event would be held at the F-9 Park, followed by a spectacular drone show.

“This would be Pakistan’s first drone show would feature 500 quadcopters,” Tarar said, adding that the event will be non-political, and would solely focus on the national flag and promoting patriotism.

Independence Day Paris Olympics Arshad Nadeem Javelin Throw Independence Day of Pakistan Independence Day celebrations 2024 Paris Olympics Olympic Games Paris 2024 Olympics Games Paris 2024 javelin throw final Olympic gold medal

Comments

200 characters

Arshad Nadeem to be chief guest at Independence Day ceremony: Tarar

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Punjab CM Maryam meets Arshad Nadeem, presents Rs100mn to Olympic record holder

Sazgar to launch ORA-07 EV in Pakistan

MSCI adds 6 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 1 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Oil prices pause after five-day winning streak

KSE-100 closes marginally negative after range-bound trading, volume soars

Bangladesh court opens murder case against ex-premier Sheikh Hasina

Hundreds killed as heavy monsoon rains lash Pakistan and India

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

US says it had no role in ousting of Bangladesh's Hasina

Read more stories