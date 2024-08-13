Arshad Nadeem to be chief guest at Independence Day ceremony: Tarar

Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem will be the chief guest at the Independence Day ceremony in Islamabad, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Tuesday.

He was addressing a press conference alongside Arshad Nadeem and his coach Salman Iqbal Butt in the federal capital.

“Good news is coming from all directions,” Tarar said referring to nationwide celebrations following Arshad’s Olympic triumph.

Arshad was given a hero’s welcome when he returned to the country after winning an Olympic gold for Pakistan after 40 years in the men’s javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

“Arshad Nadeem received a befitting welcome for his extraordinary achievement; his plane was given a water cannon salute,” Tarar said, adding that his journey from Mian Channu to Paris “deserves to be captured in a biographical film.”

Earlier, the minister received Salman and his coach at the Noor Khan Airbase.

According to Tarar, the Prime Minister’s House will host a banquet in Arshad Nadeem’s honour tonight.

Speaking about the Independence Day celebrations, Tarar said a major event would be held at the F-9 Park, followed by a spectacular drone show.

“This would be Pakistan’s first drone show would feature 500 quadcopters,” Tarar said, adding that the event will be non-political, and would solely focus on the national flag and promoting patriotism.