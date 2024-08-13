Cabinet approves panel for modalities: Rs75bn to be disbursed for projects under SDGs

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved a 27-member steering committee on Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme to finalise the modalities of the projects for disbursement of Rs75 billion under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Sources said that the committee notified on 30th July 2024 has not so far met; however, once it would meet it would finalise the modalities for allocation and disbursement of funds for multi-sectoral projects under the SDGs.

The committee would allocate funds for different sectors up to Rs50 million except Sui gas projects.

Criticality of compatibility of social indicators with economic indicators highlighted

The projects would be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) from any community in writing by at least 10 members which would ultimately be forwarded to the steering committee by the DC Office in the form of proposals for allocation of funds.

Sources said that the meeting of 27-member committee has not so far been held.

The composition of the committee included seven ministers – Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs as Chairman, Rana Sanaullah, Adviser to Prime Minister, Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Awais Leghari, Minister for Power, Member, Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Commerce, Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Privatization, and Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis are members of the committee.

The 10 members of the National Assembly included Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Zaman, Riaz ul Haq, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Shazia Marri, Muhammad Hanif, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Pullain, Mohammad Ijaz ul Haq, and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

Cabinet Secretary, Cabinet Division will be Secretary to the Committee and Secretary Finance, Planning, Petroleum, Power, Housing, Interior, as well as Chairman Planning Commission Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Additional Chief Secretary Balochistan and Chairman Planning and Development Board Sindh would be the members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024