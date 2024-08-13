Progress of BISP skill training plan discussed

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Punjab Skill Development Fund (PSDF) held a meeting to discuss the progress of the BISP Skill Training Programme.

The meeting was attended by former senator Rubina Khalid, Chairperson BISP, Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmad, and Ahmed Khan, CEO of PSDF.

The meeting focused on the progress of the Skill Training Programme, which aims to provide skill development opportunities to BISP beneficiaries, a press release said on Monday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024