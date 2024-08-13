Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-13

Progress of BISP skill training plan discussed

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2024 07:02am

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Punjab Skill Development Fund (PSDF) held a meeting to discuss the progress of the BISP Skill Training Programme.

The meeting was attended by former senator Rubina Khalid, Chairperson BISP, Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmad, and Ahmed Khan, CEO of PSDF.

The meeting focused on the progress of the Skill Training Programme, which aims to provide skill development opportunities to BISP beneficiaries, a press release said on Monday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BISP Rubina Khalid PSDF BISP beneficiaries BISP skill training plan

Comments

200 characters

Progress of BISP skill training plan discussed

BOI drafts ‘Asaan Karobar Bill 2024’

Cabinet for more rationale in categorising SOEs

Cabinet approves panel for modalities: Rs75bn to be disbursed for projects under SDGs

Gen Faiz taken into military custody

FBR shares revenue collection plan with Aurangzeb

July-March: govt signs $2.166bn loan commitments

Three PML-N MNAs reinstated as SC sets aside LHC verdicts

PM says AI ‘is the future’

Tariff, USD indexation under PPA terms: South Korean co threatens to file global lawsuit

Trump back on social media site X

Read more stories