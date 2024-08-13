PTI demands notification for next CJP

ISLAMABAD: Amid speculations of tenure extension to Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday demanded the government to issue a notification for appointing Justice Mansoor Ali Shah –the senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court – as next chief justice of Pakistan.

Speaking at a presser, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan along with Shibli Faraz, Raoof Hasan and others, said that the “PTI demands notification regarding the next CJP be issued.”

“We want to make it abundantly clear that the extension in the term of the incumbent Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa is entirely inadmissible,” he maintained.

The incumbent chief justice, Pakistan’s 29th CJP, is slated to retire from the top judicial post on October 25, 2024.

In his presser, Gohar expressed reservation over the Supreme Court’s ruling that upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s verdict regarding the recount in the National Assembly seats — NA-154, 81 and 79, giving the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) much-needed relief.

The country’s apex court earlier today (Monday) overturned the Lahore High Court (LHC)’s verdict declaring a recount of votes in the three NA constituencies null where the PML-N’s candidates were declared victorious.

“The MNAs have taken oath and reversing them stands in contradiction to justice,” he said, adding that the Supreme Court’s verdict on the three seats is against what justice requires.

Barrister Gohar announced that the party would file a review petition against the ruling as the party has reservations over the verdict.

“Rana Bilal’s 17,000 votes were declared invalid which is in no way justified,” he lamented.

He dubbed the apex court verdict as a conspiracy against his party, saying that previously, the party faced a conspiracy that took away its election symbol that would result in the PTI losing seats. However, the people foiled this conspiracy on February 8, he added. “Next, an attempt was made to deprive the party of reserved seats, however, the party became successful in this matter as well,” he added.

“Now, another attempt is being made in the form of a recount to take back the PTI’s won seats,” he lamented.

