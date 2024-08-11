Waste disposal: foreign garbage collection cos fail to deliver

KARACHI: The waste management crisis in Karachi continues to spiral out of control, despite the introduction of foreign garbage collection companies, which were brought in with high hopes but have failed to deliver the expected results, said an expert while addressing a seminar on Saturday.

The seminar “Saving Karachi from Looming Perils of Climate Change” was organized by Karachi Citizens’ Foundation (KCF) at PMA House here.

Urban planner Muhammad Touheed said Karachi is facing an escalating waste management crisis as solid waste and untreated sewage continue to clog the city’s storm water drains, further undermining its fragile infrastructure.

Touheed highlighted that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) lacks the necessary machinery to clean 41 large and 510 small drains, leading to severe urban flooding and environmental degradation.

Touheed pointed out that the city’s inability to manage waste is worsening urban flooding, with storm water drains now filled with sewage and solid waste.

He stressed that unless KMC and other relevant institutions collaborate effectively, this problem will remain unresolved, especially with the increasing risks posed by climate change, which could result in a month’s worth of rainfall in a single day.

Masood Lohar, an urban scientist, added to these concerns by warning of the broader environmental risks Karachi faces.

He noted that the city is at risk of an earthquake and that 80% of its marine life has already been lost.

Lohar highlighted the importance of Karachi’s 600,000 mangroves, which are crucial in the fight against climate change as they capture and store carbon, protect the coastline from natural disasters, and provide a habitat for marine life.

However, he also pointed out that these vital ecosystems are under serious threat, with significant areas of mangroves being cleared for housing schemes, commercial projects, and industrial developments.

Lohar suggested that 2,000 urban forests could be established in the city to combat these environmental challenges.

Nargis Rehman, Convener of the KCF, expressed grave concerns about the city’s deteriorating condition, describing Karachi as “broken down and exhausted,” and ill-prepared to face the increasing disasters brought on by climate change. She noted that despite Karachi’s dire state, it remains one of the lowest-ranked cities globally, recently listed as the fifth most unlivable city and one of the most air-polluted and tourist-risky cities in the world.

Rehman emphasized that while these rankings might be contested, they reflect the harsh realities experienced by the city’s residents and the insights of environmental experts. Despite Pakistan’s active participation in international climate change agreements, she noted that little has been done to address Karachi’s pressing issues. The city remains without a Master Plan and is governed by multiple, non-coordinating land-owning authorities.

The absence of a mass public transportation system further exacerbates air pollution, while the city’s infrastructure, sanitation system, and renewable energy investments continue to collapse.

One of the most pressing issues raised by Rehman is the ongoing destruction of Karachi’s mangrove forests. These ecosystems, which play a crucial role in mitigating climate change and protecting the city from natural disasters, are being destroyed at an alarming rate.

Rehman also noted that more than half of Karachi’s trash and untreated sewage water flows directly into coastal waters, further destroying the natural ecosystem, including precious mangroves and marine life. She drew parallels between the destruction of these mangroves and the devastation of Malir’s orchards for infrastructure development.

The city’s tree cover has also drastically decreased, from 7% in 2007 to a likely 3% today. Rehman criticized the lack of accurate data on Karachi’s tree population and called for more coordinated efforts in tree planting.

She urged the Mayor of Karachi, who also heads the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) and the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board for Karachi, to take better control of the city’s sanitation and waste disposal systems.

Additionally, Rehman warned of the severe air pollution plaguing Karachi, caused by automobile emissions, industrial pollution, and the open burning of garbage. She called for immediate action to repair the city’s sanitation system, clean up the trash, and restore the long-neglected water treatment plants.

Without urgent intervention, the experts warned, Karachi’s environmental and waste management crisis will only worsen, leaving the city increasingly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and other environmental disasters.

Other experts include Mahmood Alam, Arshad Junejo, Irfan Pardesi and Nadeem Mirbahar also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, KCF Co-Convener Dr Qaiser Sajjad shared his welcome note with the audience.

