DG NLC inaugurates local manufacturing of Curtainside Trailers

Press Release Published 11 Aug, 2024 03:28am

KARACHI: Director General NLC, Maj Gen Farrukh Rao, inaugurated the local manufacturing of Curtainside Trailers in a simple ceremony in Karachi on Saturday August 10, 2204.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, DG NLC said that “Pakistan can exponentially improve its exports by pivoting on the land economy made possible by Pakistan’s geo strategic location.

NLC has ordered a fleet of state-of-the-art road transport equipment to move export cargo under UN TIR and other regional trade agreements. The fleet of AUTOCOM’s Fortunate Curtain Trailers has opened a new channel for our exporters.”

It may be worth mentioning that most recently NLC used its new fleet of TIR trailers to ship cherries to the $6.5 billion annual Chinese import market. Having the right equipment plays a major role in enabling trade and NLC remains committed to be “a step ahead.”

Pakistan’s leading semi-trailer manufacturer AUTOCOM meanwhile said that to cater for this requirement they added a new product to their general cargo portfolio - the TIR Curtain Trailer “Fortunate.” The “Fortunate” has been developed to meet stringent requirements of UN ECE’s TIR to further Pakistan’s trade with Turkiye, Central Asia and China.

The AUTOCOM Fortunate Curtain Trailer offers quick, easy and safe side loading by incorporating an opening roof, sliding curtains on both sides and a reinforced aluminum door.

Being around 3500Kg lighter than conventional box trailers, the Fortunate makes the operations more profitable too. Not only does it save on fuel cost, but the added 3500 kg of legal load allows the operator to optimize their operations. The Fortunate Curtain Trailer has already brought a few import cargos from Turkiye while making several trips to Central Asia as well.

The AUTOCOM Fortunate offers the driver free lateral loading and unloading, as well as top and rear loading. To facilitate unloading, the curtain can be tensioned from both the front and the rear. Additional driver safety is provided by anti-lock braking which provides a great degree of reassurance against jack-knifing.

In addition to high body stability, the design of the Fortunate is focused on handling the safety of the goods, driver and loaders. It is available in 45 foot as well as a 48 foot option.

Load securing points are provided inside the compartment for optimum load securing. The TIR features ensure that no untraceable pilferage is possible when the trailer is loaded and secured. To achieve this Fortunate’s roof rails are built with customized TIR profiles and the trailer deck is fully secured with TIR cable. The Fortunate has been built at AUTOCOM’s dedicated semi-trailer factory in Port Qasim.

Port Qasim NLC Maj Gen Farrukh Rao

